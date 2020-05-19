T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores



Back in March, T-Mobile shut down all of its retail stores located in shopping malls because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Days later, it expanded the shutdown to include 80% of its stores. Because keeping the lines of communication open among family and friends is critical to surviving the outbreak without losing one's sanity, wireless providers are considered an "essential" service and are allowed to remain open. Looking at its stores strategically, T-Mobile decided to keep open those retail locations that are no longer than a 30-minute drive for most of its customers. And of course, the carrier has had its website up and running.





With some of the nation beginning the process of returning to a new normal, T-Mobile has already decided on the changes you will see and experience when you visit one of ts newly reopened stores. In a video posted on its YouTube channel, T-Mobile's Executive Vice President of Consumer Markets, Jon Freier, explains how T-Mobile stores will handle your business while keeping you, its other customers, and employees safe.









As Freier explains, when you visit a T-Mobile retail location, an employee will now open the door for you when you enter or exit the premises. This is not only a polite gesture on the carrier's part, it also prevents you from having to touch the door handle. Each store will also have its capacity reduced based on social distancing in order to "keep everyone safely distanced from one another." T-Mobile employees will all be wearing face masks and using sanitizer to disinfect demo equipment placed on the stores' shelves; they also will spray and clean their own personal devices.





The T-Mobile.com website allows you to browse for, purchase, and activate a new phone without having to visit a store. It also is the best place to visit 24/7 to help you get an answer to any question that you might have pertaining to the nation's third-largest wireless operator. And the site can also connect you with your local store. If you do have an order pending, you can arrange to pick it up inside that store or curbside.





"All of these actions are being taken to keep you safe and comfortable while we help keep you connected to your world," the executive states. "To our customers, our store teams, and all of those in the communities that we serve across this great country of ours, thank you for your patience and your partnership over these last few months."