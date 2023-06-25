Yes, Tim Cook’s Vision Pro headset "killed" Steve Jobs’ iPhone! Apple has a new superstar

Thinking about what makes Apple products great, we often mention software, hardware, support, ecosystem integration, as well as ease of use. However, one thing few people talk about is how important attention is to a product like the new iPhone, for example.





Apple has a new superstar: iPhone might be Apple’s best-selling product but it’s no longer the most exciting one





Let’s be honest, folks… Smartphones are getting a little bit boring.







Of course, the iPhone also is a smartphone , which means it isn’t immune to any of that. If anything, Apple’s phone might be the single most boring smartphone out there (certainly if you ask me) thanks to how ubiquitous, and simple to use it is (the latter is the general consensus). In fact, the iPhone is almost “too simple” if you ask Android users.



Like it or not, the iPhone is to the 21st century what the refrigerator was in the 20th century.

America has two new superstars - Miami gets Messi, Cupertino gets Apple Vision Pro





Now, am I saying people will stop caring about the iPhone? No, not at all. In fact, I’m sure people would still stop by the Apple store to see the new iPhone when it comes out but I also believe that when they eventually find themselves inside the Apple store, they’ll have their eyes peeled for this crazy new Apple Vision Pro thing (and of course, many of them will be disappointed because this one’s exclusive to the US (for now).



Apple Vision Pro will overshadow iPhone 15 and make it look like the most boring iPhone ever; sell your iPhone and buy a Vision Pro now?



But how do I know Apple Vision Pro will overshadow the iPhone? Well, it’s already happening…

The Apple Vision Pro launch video is already the most watched video on Apple’s YouTube channel (like ever); it took just over a week to pass 50M views

Even during Apple’s keynote no one really paid much attention to the rest of the product reveals, or if people did, it was because they had to (journalists); at the end, when Apple Vision Pro was revealed, it was everything everyone was talking about, way

Social media is already burning up with Apple Vision Pro talk, YouTube videos; stories like the one you’re reading right now come out daily - everyone has something to say about Apple Vision Pro, whether it’s positive or negative

What’s more interesting and indicative of mainstream influence is that I see people who don’t usually engage with “tech content” talk about Apple Vision Pro - they like, share, and comment under posts related to the Vision Pro headset, because… it’s exciting; everyone from Elon Musk to my “normal” friends ask questions about the Apple Vision Pro, and that’s quite the event, considering we never really discuss tech unless they need a new phone

Legacy news channels, or television as your grandparents call it, actively covered the launch of Apple Vision Pro; in fact the folks from Good Morning America were the only ones allowed to record video footage of the headset while in use

Last but not least, the memes - they are countless and (sometimes) hilarious but one thing I’ll say is - don’t underestimate the potential of what I’d call “meme marketing”; yes, some people might be “making fun” of Apple Vision Pro but regardless of whether those are lighthearted jokes or mocking, this can only help Apple’s novel device to stay relevant on social media, which is a brilliant bit of marketing in today’s world

iPhone is here to stay - Apple Vision Pro can’t replace a smartphone because it’s nothing like it (but the MacBook should be worried)

In case all this Apple Vision Pro hype got you worried the iPhone might be dead, no... The iPhone isn’t dead, and it isn't going anywhere.





But the hype around the iPhone will now start slowly dying down because of this new kid on the block, Apple Vision Pro. You tell me - are you more excited to try out the new iPhone 15, or Apple’s new AR/VR headset? Which one are you going to get in line for at the Apple store? It was about time Apple launched a product that will remind everyone of how stagnant iPhones (and other phones) really are.



Are people going to stop buying iPhones? Definitely not. For starters, Apple Vision Pro doesn’t even have cellular connectivity but even if it did, no one would be walking around with this thing in the wild. I say that, realizing someone (who might/might not be from Florida) will eventually commit a serious crime wearing an Apple headset - but you get the point.



Another reason Apple Vision Pro isn't here to replace the iPhone is because Tim Cook doesn’t like cannibalism

Why sell one thing when you can sell 2-3?!



But an even better reason why Apple Vision Pro isn’t replacing the iPhone is one that was very well communicated by Apple during WWDC. Apple Vision Pro is its own computer - a “Spatial Computer”. So, if anything, Vision Pro is trying to be more of a MacBook alternative rather than an iPhone one. The headset’s goal is to let you play and indulge in a billion forms of entertainment but it also wants to help you become more productive.





While Apple Vision Pro can (and I’m convinced will) eventually become a better alternative to iPhone, iPad and MacBook when it comes to specific tasks like watching movies, live sports, and playing games, there’s no way it’ll replace a device that fits in your pocket, costs way less, lasts way longer, and isn’t as “scary”.



In fact, I can guarantee iPhone and Apple Vision Pro will complement each other for a long while before the bulky headset turns into a pair of sleek glasses. Or if it does.