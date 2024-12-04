Xreal One are the AR glasses of the future you’ve been waiting for
Xreal has made some really cool XR (Extended Reality) glasses before but now it’s come up with something even better: the Xreal One series. This new lineup of glasses takes the XR industry another step forward with improvements all across the board.
We’ve got two new glasses:
The biggest change here from previous Xreal products is the inclusion of a new in-house chip named the X1. This chip allows for all of the XR processing to be done on the glasses themselves. It also allows for the customization of your projected content straight from the glasses instead of having to pull out the device you’re tethered to. Speaking of…
And when you sit down to enjoy said content you’ll be greeted with a Bose sound system designed specifically for the Xreal One. The 120 Hz refresh rate alongside 600 nits and 700 nits of brightness for Xreal One and One Pro respectively means images will look great in all sorts of lighting conditions.
We’ve got two new glasses:
- Xreal One
- And Xreal One Pro
The biggest change here from previous Xreal products is the inclusion of a new in-house chip named the X1. This chip allows for all of the XR processing to be done on the glasses themselves. It also allows for the customization of your projected content straight from the glasses instead of having to pull out the device you’re tethered to. Speaking of…
The Xreal One and One Pro can be tethered to almost any device you could imagine. Be it your Android phone, iPhone, PC, MacBook or even the Steam Deck, Xreal One can connect to anything that supports video output over USB-C.
And when you sit down to enjoy said content you’ll be greeted with a Bose sound system designed specifically for the Xreal One. The 120 Hz refresh rate alongside 600 nits and 700 nits of brightness for Xreal One and One Pro respectively means images will look great in all sorts of lighting conditions.
The X1 chip takes consumer AR glasses one step further. | Image credit — Xreal
There is also an accessory: the Xreal Eye. Xreal Eye is a camera attachment that sits above your nose and lets you take photos or record high definition videos in 1080p at 60 frames a second.
Some of the other big features on both glasses include:
Both glasses are available for pre-order now from the Xreal website. You can also order the Xreal One (but not the Pro) from the Xreal Amazon store.
With support for so many devices, local XR processing and the excellent displays these glasses are probably looking at a comfortable spot on our list of the best AR glasses.
Both glasses also come with certifications for low blue light, flicker-free operation, edge to edge clarity and more. The Xreal One Pro has two sizes to choose from for different IPD (inter-pupillary distance) ranges while the Xreal One has a single option with software-adjustable IPD.
Some of the other big features on both glasses include:
- 3-DoF spatial freedom
- 3 ms of display latency
- Follow and Anchor display modes
- A ton of on-device customization options
- 50-degree field of view for Xreal One and 57-degree field of view for Xreal One Pro
- Customizable frames that are lighter and slimmer with support for prescription inserts
- And Xreal’s electrochromic dimming for the lenses
Both glasses are available for pre-order now from the Xreal website. You can also order the Xreal One (but not the Pro) from the Xreal Amazon store.
Xreal One glasses are priced at $499 and the Xreal One Pro glasses are priced at $599. The former will begin shipping during this month while the latter will start shipping early next year.
With support for so many devices, local XR processing and the excellent displays these glasses are probably looking at a comfortable spot on our list of the best AR glasses.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: