Xreal announces live AR demos and a new accessory during Game Developers Conference (GDC)





Xreal is building upon its mission to bring augmented reality (AR) to everyone by announcing that the company will be demoing AR game experiences at GDC which will make use of several of its existing AR technologies, including the Xreal Air 2 Ultra which will start shipping to users this spring. By teaming up with world-leading developers, Xreal will be able to showcase the below AR games:



Landing Party (Monsarrat)

Table Trenches (DB Creations)

appAARatus (forwARdgame)

Halo AR Museum (Halo AR) If the idea of strapping a headset to your face for gaming or virtual experiences sounds less than appealing, you may be glad to know that there are alternatives out there. XREAL, the company formerly known as Nreal, which is behind the popular Xreal Air and Xreal Air 2 AR glasses, will be showing its AR products at the upcoming Game Developers Conference (GDC).Xreal is building upon its mission to bring augmented reality (AR) to everyone by announcing that the company will be demoing AR game experiences at GDC which will make use of several of its existing AR technologies, including theUltra which will start shipping to users this spring. By teaming up with world-leading developers, Xreal will be able to showcase the below AR games:





AR games that will be demoed at GDC



These demos are taking place in GDC halls in Moscone Center and outdoors at Yerba Buena Gardens. Additionally, Xreal will exhibit at the GDC Post Awards Expo Party on Wednesday, March 20. SF Game Development and The Midway are organizing this event, which features more than 50 indie game studios. However, if what you really want to see is the new Xreal Air 2 Pro AR glasses, you'll be able to check them out in various gaming scenarios in the Alibaba Cloud and DeepMirror booths on the GDC floor. These demos are taking place in GDC halls in Moscone Center and outdoors at Yerba Buena Gardens. Additionally, Xreal will exhibit at the GDC Post Awards Expo Party on Wednesday, March 20. SF Game Development and The Midway are organizing this event, which features more than 50 indie game studios. However, if what you really want to see is the newPro AR glasses, you'll be able to check them out in various gaming scenarios in the Alibaba Cloud and DeepMirror booths on the GDC floor.





A new accessory In addition to the live demos, Xreal has also introduced its new accessory: The Xreal Hub. This little gadget will help you solve a very real problem, which is not being able to game on the go when you run out of battery. The Xreal Hub lets you charge and use your Xreal glasses at the same time. This is a great option for those who want to experience VR on the go.



