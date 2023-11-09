VR ‘FOB Basket’ awaits in Onward’s latest update: gear up for night maps and new tactics

The night owls among you will appreciate the nighttime variant of the Cargo map. It's dim, it's gritty, and you'll need those night vision goggles (NVGs). Speaking of NVGs, the update brings new color options and a digital display variant. Find your favorite — it won't cost you any points in your loadout.And get this — your squad's helmets now have IR(infrared) strobes so you can spot your mates in the dark, Parachute flares for better team play, plus enhanced IR attachments for weapons. Now you can actually see where your bullets are headed and if you're in an enemy's crosshairs.