VR ‘FOB Basket’ awaits in Onward’s latest update: gear up for night maps and new tactics
Hey, VR warriors! Grab your gear because 'Onward', the tactical military sim, just rolled out Update 1.13 for Meta’s headsets like the Quest 3. The devs at Downpour Interactive have been busy, and it shows. They've fine-tuned the co-op modes, dropped in a shiny new map, upgraded night vision goggles, and a bunch more.
The latest shiny new map, FOB Basset is a U.S. military base where you can socialize and hang out with players in either free roam and social game modes, it consists of an infirmary, relaxation rooms, and yes – a basketball court. Why? Because nothing says "prepared for battle" like sinking three-pointers. Plus, there's a weekly global leaderboard for those hoops. It's not just for fun; it doubles as grenade-throwing practice. Two birds, one stone.
The night owls among you will appreciate the nighttime variant of the Cargo map. It's dim, it's gritty, and you'll need those night vision goggles (NVGs). Speaking of NVGs, the update brings new color options and a digital display variant. Find your favorite — it won't cost you any points in your loadout.
And get this — your squad's helmets now have IR(infrared) strobes so you can spot your mates in the dark, Parachute flares for better team play, plus enhanced IR attachments for weapons. Now you can actually see where your bullets are headed and if you're in an enemy's crosshairs.
Let's talk about the Player vs Environment (PvE) game modes first. They've gotten a serious revamp. Now, bots don't just beeline for you; they've got new tactics like flanking and seeking cover. And when you down them? They're not just disappearing - you can loot them for weapons and gear. Plus, in Hunt mode, bots spawn all at once, so you can strategize your attack from the get-go.
Now, let's address the elephant in the room, or rather, the glitches in the matrix. The community's got some hot takes on the night vision tweaks. One seasoned player didn't mince words:
And it's not just a one-off; others are chiming in about freezes that could make the bravest soldier hesitate.
The night vision was better two days ago. Now you can't see the enemies... The new update is causing so much lag that the game is nearly unplayable.
So, what does this mean for you, the would-be combatant? 'Onward' still stands strong at $29.99 on Meta’s Quest store, inviting you to test out the new features and form your own front-line option on Meta Quest 3, Quest 2, and Quest Pro. Check it out, dive into the action, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments below!
