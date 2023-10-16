Is Meta this bad of a VR business partner? This developer says so and he's suing
Here’s the deal: the best VR headsets are all impressive in their own right, but what would that matter if there weren’t awesome experiences that could let you feel that power? I mean, hardware is important, but the soul of the machine is software.
As such, a huge part of getting AR and VR to become way more widely adopted — which is a challenge that the industry has been facing since forever now — is getting more developers on board and getting their creative juices flowing, but in XR.
Because, allegedly, this dev lost millions of dollars due to Meta’s… abrupt behavior.
So, the dev in our story is called Elijah and Elijah is suing Meta for millions of dollars for damages, missed opportunities and because he believes that what happened was unfair. What happened then?
So, TL;DR: Elijah worked hard to make this awesome yoga app for VR called AEI Fitness for Meta Quest. It supported tons of features too, like avatars, virtual instructors and even covered other topics like Pilates or mindfulness.
Meta was supposed to promote AEI Fitness during Meta Connect 2032 — kind of the biggest online event related to XR tech and also the one during which the Quest 3 was launched — but, basically, the company didn’t.
And that was important, because Elijah was kind of counting on that exposure and based on his estimations, it would’ve boosted his app to the top of the charts. Seemingly as a result, Elijah then moved on to talking to Apple and Pico to launch his app on their platforms.
And Meta? Meta didn’t like that. So the company pulled the rug on Elijah and banned him from its ecosystem.
Unfair much?
And this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Virtual Desktop is one of the biggest VR apps on the market, available on numerous different platforms. Its developer, Guy Godin, has blamed Meta in the past for preventing him from bringing more features to his app, just because Meta was planning to make its own versions of the same features.
Right now, Elijah is pursuing legal actions against Meta and his hopes are to get quite a hefty sum from the company. Will that actually happen? Time will tell. But if it does, it is sure to set a precedent and raise an important topic that is primed for discussion, because Meta’s platform isn’t the only one in desperate need of new software.
