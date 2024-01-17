The Vision Pro may be rocking a 10-core GPU through an M2 chip and 16GB of RAM
Header credit: Bloomberg
So, Apple wants us to call the Vision Pro a “spatial computer”, instead of a headset. Despite that, we’re betting that it’s going to find itself a spot on the best VR headsets list all the same, but that won’t be just due to the form factor.
Sure, the Quest 3 is great, but the Vision Pro is aiming to go beyond entertainment. Apple’s end game seems to be to equip professionals with a portable workstation that not only allows them to maintain their productivity, but also enhances it. A pretty unique concept.
And since the Vision Pro isn’t really like any other VR headset before it — pardon, I meant to say “spatial computer”, but old habits die hard — one can’t help but ask: what sort of specs will the contraption rock in order to achieve its goals?
Hearing the M2 chip in the Vision Pro is the higher end variant with 10 GPU cores and 8 CPU cores. Separately, Apple Card Installments will indeed be an option at checkout online and at retail stores. https://t.co/MPsLc1TIca— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) January 14, 2024
You’ve probably heard of Gurman before, but just in case this is the first time you’re seeing his name: he’s a big time insider, from the type that you can trust. And he’s been following the Vision Pro pretty closely, so this guess doesn’t seem that far fetched.
From the get go, 16GB of RAM sounds about right. Sure, the Quest 3 gets by just fine with 8GB of RAM, but it is yet to truly reveal its mixed-reality capabilities via the upcoming Augments update. And MR? Well, that’s a huge focus with the Vision Pro.
And let me tell you: overlaying virtual objects over the real world requires quite a bit of horsepower. Which is where the M2 chip comes in. Will 10 cores be enough? Well, that highly depends on what Apple is willing to let us do with the Vision Pro.
I mean, I’m sure that we can force it to reach its limits. But the aim isn’t really to do that, but rather to find out what the most optimal way to utilize these resources is. But knowing Apple, the headset — I mean, spatial computer — is likely to come pre-equipped with a workflow that tells you all about that.
We’ll find out soon enough, as the Vision Pro is set to release on February 2, 2024.
