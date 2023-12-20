It's full steam ahead for Vision Pro as Apple reportedly plans a February release date

Bloomberg , citing "people familiar with knowledge of the matter," says that Apple is "ramping up production" of the Vision Pro spatial computer which puts the mixed-reality headset on track for a February release. The $3,499 device is currently rolling off assembly lines in China where production is said to be running at full speed and has for several weeks. The goal is to have machines ready for consumers by the end of next month with an official release date in February.





Apple has already scheduled two-day training sessions in Cupertino for certain Apple Store representatives that will begin next month. The Vision Pro headset needs to be customized to fit each buyer's face. During training, Apple Store employees will learn the features of the spatial computer and which ones should be highlighted to consumers interested in the Vision Pro . Besides learning a sales pitch, Apple Store reps will be taught how to attach the headband and optional prescription lenses which will be available.





Apple has already scheduled two-day training sessions in Cupertino for certain Apple Store representatives that will begin next month. Theheadset needs to be customized to fit each buyer's face. During training, Apple Store employees will learn the features of the spatial computer and which ones should be highlighted to consumers interested in the. Besides learning a sales pitch, Apple Store reps will be taught how to attach the headband and optional prescription lenses which will be available.





These Apple Store Vision Pro specialists will need to be able to keep a consumer comfortable even while they place the headset on a person's head while working on the fit around his/her face. Apple is prepping an app that will scan a person's head and recommend which band and seal should be used. Apple Store employees will confirm the accuracy of the app's results as a sale is being made. Buyers must schedule an in-store appointment to purchase the Vision Pro at an Apple Store.







Vision Pro is pretty much set, there still could be last-minute delays or issues that could force Apple to push back the release of its spatial computer. Apple has started gearing up for the new product Vision Pro . Accommodations are also being made for the Vision Pro in U.S. Apple Stores and developers are being reminded to have their apps ready to be run on While this timeline for theis pretty much set, there still could be last-minute delays or issues that could force Apple to push back the release of its spatial computer. Apple has started gearing up for the new product with the recent iOS 17.2 update giving the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max the ability to shoot spatial videos that can play in 3D on the. Accommodations are also being made for thein U.S. Apple Stores and developers are being reminded to have their apps ready to be run on VisionOS



