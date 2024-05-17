Popular VR game Job Simulator CEO thinks Vision Pro is a huge step towards mainstream adoption of XR

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

He also mentions that AI has been in the works for quite a while, for like 50 years, but many people think it just arrived. Overall, he's feeling positive about Vision Pro and the way it's going to impact the future of VR and AR.







In fact, as I think about it, a new technology doesn't change the world immediately. We might be seeing what could be the start of a new approach to tech. Although VR has been around for quite a while, if it is going to become mainstream, it's going to be a company like Apple that starts it all. However, I still feel like its use is more centered towards a niche of users, and the majority of users seem (at least to me) not to be interested. But we'll see!

