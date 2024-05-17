Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Popular VR game Job Simulator CEO thinks Vision Pro is a huge step towards mainstream adoption of XR

Vision Pro, although highly expected before launch as almost a world-changer, is yet to turn everyone into XR fans. However, this doesn't necessarily mean its future is set in stone just yet. GamesIndustry.biz has now interviewed Owlchemy Labs CEO Andrew Eiche about bringing their popular VR games Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator to Apple Vision Pro.

Eiche has a strongly positive perspective on the role of Vision Pro in the world. He says it's one of the biggest steps towards mainstream adoption of XR. Eiche underlines that the Vision Pro use is simple and that it's really important to have a headset that you just put on and no complicated setup is required.

He says:
we’re just so used to not watching technology evolve, because it happens behind [the scenes] and then it gets productised and sent out as this great thing… And I think VR is one of the few cases where we’ve been so openly involved in watching every single step that we’re like, ‘But I love it, it should be here now!’ And it’s like… just wait!


He also mentions that AI has been in the works for quite a while, for like 50 years, but many people think it just arrived. Overall, he's feeling positive about Vision Pro and the way it's going to impact the future of VR and AR.

In fact, as I think about it, a new technology doesn't change the world immediately. We might be seeing what could be the start of a new approach to tech. Although VR has been around for quite a while, if it is going to become mainstream, it's going to be a company like Apple that starts it all. However, I still feel like its use is more centered towards a niche of users, and the majority of users seem (at least to me) not to be interested. But we'll see!

Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer

