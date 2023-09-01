Vampire: The Masquerade is headed over to VR. Will it do Justice to XR's potential?
At this point, is it even legal to call yourself an RPG fan if you’ve never played Vampire: The Masquerade? Wait… Now that I think about it, maybe it should be. I mean:
And don’t even get me started on other World of Darkness games, such as the latest Werewolf games…. Pass!
That being said, with Vampire: The Masquerade specifically being so narrative-heavy and politically-focused, doesn’t it make total sense to make a completely immersive entry into the franchise?
Some of you might’ve heard about this studio. It’s responsible for other VR titles, such as Cities VR. The devs have also had previous experience with the World of Darkness universe too, having made “Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife” for VR, which had a solid reception.
Now, that being said, if you watch the trailer, you are probably going to notice how there’s a lot of stalking and slaying various enemies. While that is fitting for a tale about vengeance — and certain Vampire clans (cough-Brujah-cough) — it feels incomplete.
As someone who truly sees the potential of the World of Darkness, I hope that “Justice” turns out to be a big hit, both for VR fans and Vampire fans. The game will be available for the Meta Quest 2 and PSVR2 starting November 2, 2023.
- The original brilliant video game hasn’t gotten a proper remake yet
- The tabletop game is awesome, but definitely not for everyone
- The titles available on some of the best phones are lackluster to say the least
Well, Fast Travel Games seems to have had the same thought.
After all, the Vampire segment of the franchise definitely feels like the one with the most social mechanics, so I hope that we get a solid story with branching paths too. I mean, what’s the point of pretending to be a vampire if you don’t get some high-class drama on the side?
