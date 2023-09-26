The SteamVR 2.0 Beta is live: here is what is new!
Okay, let’s say it how it is: most of the best VR headsets on the market exist pretty much with the aim of entertainment. And that, for the most part, can be summed up as games. And do you know what’s a great place for games? That’s right: Steam, because even the upcoming Meta Quest 3 works with it!
While we’re all looking forward to Valve’s next headset, because the Index is getting a bit dated nowadays, we mustn’t forget that software is also a big part of what makes VR possible (and special). As such, SteamVR 2.0 was a long time coming and you can finally join an open Beta to see what it’s like!
The experienced among you will know that when devs label something as 2.0, it’s either 100% false marketing or a major revamp. Given that this is Valve we’re talking about, we can rule out the first, so let’s focus on what SteamVR 2.0 brings to the table:
Of course, Valve is planning to expand further with new features, but those will come in the future. And likely, after the Beta has been stabilized. Speaking of which, if you are planning on testing this one out, you should report any uncovered bugs here.
Now, as most of you probably know: Beta builds aren’t final builds, but open access Betas are a great way to provide feedback about things you love. And if you are willing to put up with a possibly somewhat buggy experience, you can opt-in for the beta via the typical Steam steps:
This is basically the first huge revamp that SteamVR has received ever since it launched back in 2016. Now that features, typically associated with Steam as a platform, have become available, Valve may be planning to focus on VR-exclusive tweaks and modes for its platform.
So isn’t it just neat that Valve — the company behind Steam — doesn’t just support this huge online game marketplace, but also makes great hardware like the Steam Deck or the Valve Index: a fan-favorite VR headset, initially released in 2019.
While we’re all looking forward to Valve’s next headset, because the Index is getting a bit dated nowadays, we mustn’t forget that software is also a big part of what makes VR possible (and special). As such, SteamVR 2.0 was a long time coming and you can finally join an open Beta to see what it’s like!
What's new in the SteamVR 2.0 Open Beta?
The experienced among you will know that when devs label something as 2.0, it’s either 100% false marketing or a major revamp. Given that this is Valve we’re talking about, we can rule out the first, so let’s focus on what SteamVR 2.0 brings to the table:
- Previously unavailable features from Steam and SteamOS are now integrated into SteamVR
- Updated keyboard with support for more languages, emojis and themes
- Steam Chat and Voice Chat are fully integrated
- Improved Store that will show you VR-related content first (was about time!)
Of course, Valve is planning to expand further with new features, but those will come in the future. And likely, after the Beta has been stabilized. Speaking of which, if you are planning on testing this one out, you should report any uncovered bugs here.
How to join Valve's SteamVR 2.0 Open Beta?
Now, as most of you probably know: Beta builds aren’t final builds, but open access Betas are a great way to provide feedback about things you love. And if you are willing to put up with a possibly somewhat buggy experience, you can opt-in for the beta via the typical Steam steps:
- Bring up Steam
- Click on Library from the top menu
- Find your entry for SteamVR
- Right click on it and select Properties
- Under Betas, select Beta Participation
- Set to “SteamVR Beat Update”
- Wait out the update and dive in!
This is basically the first huge revamp that SteamVR has received ever since it launched back in 2016. Now that features, typically associated with Steam as a platform, have become available, Valve may be planning to focus on VR-exclusive tweaks and modes for its platform.
Things that are NOT allowed: