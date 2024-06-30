Ultraleap is laying off staff and selling its hand tracking technology









This was just seven months ago. Like I said, no indications. | Video credit — Ultraleap





So, what are these haptics Ultraleap has been working on? This tech is actually something the company was known for even before its rebranding to Ultraleap. The concept aims to provide tactile feedback to a user’s hands and fingers while midair. Think interacting with Mixed Reality elements in the air and actually feeling the touch on your fingertips.



That’s quite impressive, in my opinion, and definitely something that I would love to see implemented en masse in XR (Extended Reality) devices. Ultraleap hasn’t confirmed the business restructuring just yet, but the layoffs are definitely happening.









— Ultraleap spokesperson, Sky News , June 2024









With so many jobs lost, I do hope something good comes out of this eventually. Like I said above, I'd love to see Ultraleap's haptics technology implemented into modern consumer VR headsets. And if nothing else, the industry now has a ton of really talented individuals ready to put their skills to good use. Fingers crossed you guys land new jobs soon.