New VR headset comes powered by Ultraleap’s hand tracking technology

Ultraleap, formerly Leap Motion Inc., has been creating hand tracking input solutions for approximately a decade. The Leap Motion Controller 2 is one of the most refined products the company has produced. It tracks a user’s hands, fingers and gestures to a very accurate degree.



This technology can be very immersive when utilized properly in VR games. Instead of pressing a button on a controller, you actually carry out the motions you want to do in-game. For example, instead of using a button press to grab an item, you may actually enclose it in your fingers to pick it up. No controllers required.



DPVR says that the E4 Arc has been specially crafted for use by enterprise clients, 3D designers and arcade game manufacturers. The company claims its headset will be excellent for collaborative spatial design and prototyping. However, the company is also working on making sure that hand tracking supported PC VR games work flawlessly with the E4 Arc.









The DPVR E4 has impressive specs for the price and the E4 Arc could really become one of the best VR headsets if the company focuses on PC VR. The DPVR E4 Arc is available for pre-order and shipping begins in May. Hand tracking like the sort provided by the Leap Motion Controller 2 is such a big step up in immersion for me. I really, really hope this becomes the standard sooner rather than later.