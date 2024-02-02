It's June 2007 all over again (well, sort of) as U.S. consumers flock to Apple Stores for Vision Pro

June 29th, 2007 was quite a day. Nearly half a year since Steve Jobs took the stage at Macworld and said, "This is the day I've been looking forward to for two and a half years," consumers had been waiting for the release of the iPhone. Long lines wrapped around Apple Stores and many of those at the front of the line spent multiple days camping out overnight outside the stores.





What a thrilling morning celebrating the launch of Apple Vision Pro at Apple Fifth Avenue! The era of spatial computing has arrived! pic.twitter.com/SORkEO87d6 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 2, 2024 Today, with the release of thespatial computer, foot traffic picked up at U.S. Apple Stores, especially at the flagship location on New York's tony Fifth Avenue. And Apple CEO Tim Cook was on hand to celebrate the first person to buy thefrom that Apple Store who shelled out at least $3,499 for that honor. Images posted on a tweet sent by Cook show the firstbuyer walking out of the Fifth Avenue Apple Store flanked by applauding store employees on both sides.





Pictures taken outside the Fifth Avenue Apple Store show a large contingent of Apple Store employees, media, and consumers as Tim Cook appeared outside the store. The iconic glass cube at the front of the store showed a large outline of the Vision Pro with the Apple logo. Inside the Apple Store, a smiling Cook spoke with shoppers at the Vision Pro station where consumers get to try the headset and those buying the device are fitted for the Light Seal and head bands.







