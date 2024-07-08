Tim Cook: Vision Pro is ushering in spatial computing

Extended Reality

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Mixed Reality









Unlike most other XR headsets, Apple didn’t market Vision Pro for gaming. | Video credit — Apple





The Vision Pro is far from the first XR headset. VR has been an industry for years now, mostly marketed towards gaming. Apple hopes to change that and make XR — MR specifically — a booming industry for all sorts of niches. But can Apple beat Meta to the punch? The latter has been invested in making XR the future for a lot longer than the former.









How does Apple hope to capture the market?









Vision Pro is its price tag of $3,499. A cost so high that even the most diehard VR enthusiasts are finding it difficult to justify the purchase. And now with Apple bringing the headset to other countries and regions, the One of the most talked about factors of theis its price tag of $3,499. A cost so high that even the most diehard VR enthusiasts are finding it difficult to justify the purchase. And now with Apple bringing the headset to other countries and regions, the Vision Pro’s international pricing is even harder to stomach.

























Tim Cook (Apple CEO), (Apple CEO), EFTM interview , July 2024





Vision Pro is also quite a capable little device. Something that is expected of a first-gen product according to former head of Oculus Hugo Barra, who called the



Its capability is something others seem to be taking note of as well. Around half of Fortune 100



Despite Apple’s ambitions and the capabilities of Vision Pro , one thing remains certain in my opinion. There needs to be a cheaper Vision Pro for most consumers to take an interest in what Apple is offering.



Fortunately, it appears Apple is thinking along the same lines for Theis also quite a capable little device. Something that is expected of a first-gen product according to former head of Oculus Hugo Barra, who called the Vision Pro an over-engineered devkit Its capability is something others seem to be taking note of as well. Around half of Fortune 100 companies have bought a Vision Pro , presumably to test whether it really does improve productivity. Meta has also been taking notes, and the latest Quest update mimics visionOS with how panels are handled in 3D space.Despite Apple’s ambitions and the capabilities of, one thing remains certain in my opinion. There needs to be a cheaperfor most consumers to take an interest in what Apple is offering.Fortunately, it appears Apple is thinking along the same lines for Vision Pro 2