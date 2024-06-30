Apple trying new strategy to sway customers into buying Vision Pro
Apple’s foray into the XR (Extended Reality) industry has been heavily covered since the launch of Apple Vision Pro. Yet, despite the overwhelming publicity, reports indicate that the Vision Pro saw poor sales. Bloomberg’s Apple insider Mark Gurman says in the latest edition of his newsletter Power On that Apple is now introducing new elements into the in-store Vision Pro demos.
Apple allows potential customers to book a demo for the Vision Pro so they can experience Apple’s take on MR (Mixed Reality) for themselves. However, mostly due to the $3,499 price tag, sales have dried up and even bookings for demos have gone down. Now that Vision Pro has launched internationally, Apple is going to introduce three key new elements to in-store demos according to Gurman.
- Letting customers view their own media on the headset
- A new, more in-depth experience Gurman calls “Go Deeper”
- Changing the default headband
It looks and feels like a premium Apple product. Also costs the same as one. | Video credit — Apple
Gurman claims Apple is hoping that customers seeing their cherished memories in MR will get them to pull the trigger on Vision Pro. This will particularly be effective if these pictures and videos have been shot in spatial format with an iPhone. Seeing your kids in stereoscopic 3D on a massive screen is sure to tug at the heartstrings.
The “Go Deeper” option will let potential buyers spend more time with the headset, especially to try out particular aspects of visionOS. Customers can take their time and see for themselves if the headset really does improve their productivity, or if it really is impressive for media consumption.
The international pricing of Vision Pro is jaw-dropping, so I can’t say for certain how much these changes will help. But they might just sway a handful of people into getting Apple’s headset.
Changing the headband from the solo loop to the dual loop should also improve comfort. Gurman says the solo loop headband has been uncomfortable for some potential customers.
