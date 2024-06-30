Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Apple trying new strategy to sway customers into buying Vision Pro

By
0comments
Apple trying new strategy to sway customers into buying Vision Pro
Apple’s foray into the XR (Extended Reality) industry has been heavily covered since the launch of Apple Vision Pro. Yet, despite the overwhelming publicity, reports indicate that the Vision Pro saw poor sales. Bloomberg’s Apple insider Mark Gurman says in the latest edition of his newsletter Power On that Apple is now introducing new elements into the in-store Vision Pro demos.

Apple allows potential customers to book a demo for the Vision Pro so they can experience Apple’s take on MR (Mixed Reality) for themselves. However, mostly due to the $3,499 price tag, sales have dried up and even bookings for demos have gone down. Now that Vision Pro has launched internationally, Apple is going to introduce three key new elements to in-store demos according to Gurman.

  • Letting customers view their own media on the headset
  • A new, more in-depth experience Gurman calls “Go Deeper”
  • Changing the default headband


Video Thumbnail
It looks and feels like a premium Apple product. Also costs the same as one. | Video credit — Apple

Gurman claims Apple is hoping that customers seeing their cherished memories in MR will get them to pull the trigger on Vision Pro. This will particularly be effective if these pictures and videos have been shot in spatial format with an iPhone. Seeing your kids in stereoscopic 3D on a massive screen is sure to tug at the heartstrings.

The “Go Deeper” option will let potential buyers spend more time with the headset, especially to try out particular aspects of visionOS. Customers can take their time and see for themselves if the headset really does improve their productivity, or if it really is impressive for media consumption.

Changing the headband from the solo loop to the dual loop should also improve comfort. Gurman says the solo loop headband has been uncomfortable for some potential customers.

The international pricing of Vision Pro is jaw-dropping, so I can’t say for certain how much these changes will help. But they might just sway a handful of people into getting Apple’s headset.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Popular stories

This $160 accessory brings eye tracking to Meta Quest 3 and Quest 2
This $160 accessory brings eye tracking to Meta Quest 3 and Quest 2
You can now force your Meta Quest 3 to update to the latest version
You can now force your Meta Quest 3 to update to the latest version
Sony is reportedly giving up on the PlayStation VR
Sony is reportedly giving up on the PlayStation VR
Meta Quest 3 wins award at Augmented World Expo, Vision Pro nowhere to be found
Meta Quest 3 wins award at Augmented World Expo, Vision Pro nowhere to be found
Apple reportedly following iPhone model for Vision Pro, working on AR glasses and visionOS 3
Apple reportedly following iPhone model for Vision Pro, working on AR glasses and visionOS 3
Apple gave Meta competition, so Meta is making Quest 3 like the Vision Pro
Apple gave Meta competition, so Meta is making Quest 3 like the Vision Pro
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple Intelligence reportedly coming to Vision Pro as the two industries collide
Apple Intelligence reportedly coming to Vision Pro as the two industries collide
PC VR cloud streaming spotted on Meta Quest, might be arriving soon
PC VR cloud streaming spotted on Meta Quest, might be arriving soon
Ultraleap is laying off staff and selling its hand tracking technology
Ultraleap is laying off staff and selling its hand tracking technology
The Meta Quest 2 is dead, long live the Quest 3S
The Meta Quest 2 is dead, long live the Quest 3S
Meta is almost ready to start demoing its AR glasses, and they sound amazing
Meta is almost ready to start demoing its AR glasses, and they sound amazing
Meta Quest 3 passes an important milestone as it nears one year anniversary
Meta Quest 3 passes an important milestone as it nears one year anniversary
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless