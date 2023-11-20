Must see for T-Pain fans: new track exclusive to AmazeVR
Hey everyone, guess who's hitting the VR scene? T-Pain is coming to town – virtually, that is! In an epic collaboration with AmazeVR, the Grammy Award-winning rapper is set to rock the VR world with his first-ever MR concert — and here's a little insight: AmazeVR is all about bringing you closer to the stars. Imagine coming face-to-face with your favorite artist in a VR concert, with live-action 3D footage set against mind-blowing virtual backdrops. Now, that's an experience you won't want to miss!
Prepare to be teleported to two out-of-this-world stages. From what I've seen through the trailer, one minute you're in a post-apocalyptic setting, and the next, you're floating in outer space. Only in VR can you time travel and space hop with T-Pain as your guide.
If you thought this was AmazeVR's first rodeo, think again. It has been bringing the concert to you with stars like Zara Larsson and Megan Thee Stallion since the beginning of this year.
You're in for a wild 15 minutes and 26 seconds of pure T-Pain magic. And the cherry on top? AmazeVR Concerts hooks you up with a free demo song from each artist. That's right, get a taste of T-Pain's VR concert for free, and if you're craving more, the full shebang is just a tap away in the meta app lab.
The AmazeVR Concerts app isn’t just a one-hit wonder. AmazeVR claims it’s like your personal music festival with a lineup of VR concerts from various artists. And for those moments when you want T-Pain to perform literally anywhere you are, his performance comes with MR passthrough. imagine chilling at home and suddenly, T-Pain's right there with you.
And hey, even if T-Pain’s music isn't your jam, AmazeVR Concerts has plenty more to offer. Dive into its app and explore a variety of free songs from different artists. So, whether you're a T-Pain fan or just curious about VR concerts, this is your chance to turn your living room into a virtual concert hall. Who knows, you might just find your new favorite artist in VR!
Starting November 16, 2023, you can catch T-Pain's virtual gig on Meta headsets, including the Quest 3, Quest 2, and Quest Pro, and even on Pico 4. The concert, produced in eye-popping 8K, features T-Pain belting out his iconic hits like "Buy U a Drank" and "Bartender." But wait, there's more: he's dropping a brand-new single "She's A Vibe," made exclusively for this VR extravaganza.
