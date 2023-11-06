StreamVR introduces a new Theater Screen for non-VR games







Remember: to make the most of this, you might want to exit any VR apps first. While it's not essential, it's a good idea to join Steam Beta for the full feature set.



Now, the system isn't perfect just yet. Some users might see their entire desktop instead of just the game window, but a quick app restart usually clears that up. Also, games with both VR and non-VR options need a little workaround: you'll have to launch them in non-VR mode from the desktop Steam interface, which can be a bit fiddly since it switches the dashboard away from the Desktop tab.



To get started, just follow the simple steps to opt into the SteamVR Beta and the Steam Beta. And if you run into issues, help out by posting in the SteamVR Bug Report forum—don't forget to include a system report to help track down the problem.



The update isn't just about the Theather Screen. There are plenty of general improvements, from enhanced warning messages for outdated Steam versions to refined keyboard features for the desktop view. Plus, for the tech-savvy, OpenVR has received an update, and Meta’s Touch Pro and Touch Plus controllers now have new render models.