Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Weekly Discussion
Weekly Discussion
iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8 vs Galaxy 24, which one would you choose and why?

StreamVR introduces a new Theater Screen for non-VR games

StreamVR introduces a new Theater Screen for non-VR games
Virtual reality just got a bit more versatile for gamers. SteamVR's latest beta update is rolling out a new feature called Theater Screen. Say goodbye to the old Desktop Game Theater app because now, any non-VR game launched from Steam will pop up on this new immersive screen, automatically hiding the dashboard for a neat, cinematic feel.

Just to be clear, this feature doesn't transform your standard games into VR experiences, but it does offer a new way to enjoy them from the privacy of your headset.

Curious about how it works? You'll find a toggle for the Theater Screen at the bottom of your dashboard tab. Hit that, and the dashboard vanishes, leaving you with your content on a grand virtual display.

And if you need to tweak things, no problem—just click the screen with your laser mouse, and you'll pull up controls for turning off the screen, toggling dark mode, adjusting screen curvature, and even resizing and repositioning your view.(Via Road to VR)

Video Thumbnail

Remember: to make the most of this, you might want to exit any VR apps first. While it's not essential, it's a good idea to join Steam Beta for the full feature set.

Now, the system isn't perfect just yet. Some users might see their entire desktop instead of just the game window, but a quick app restart usually clears that up. Also, games with both VR and non-VR options need a little workaround: you'll have to launch them in non-VR mode from the desktop Steam interface, which can be a bit fiddly since it switches the dashboard away from the Desktop tab.

To get started, just follow the simple steps to opt into the SteamVR Beta and the Steam Beta. And if you run into issues, help out by posting in the SteamVR Bug Report forum—don't forget to include a system report to help track down the problem.

The update isn't just about the Theather Screen. There are plenty of general improvements, from enhanced warning messages for outdated Steam versions to refined keyboard features for the desktop view. Plus, for the tech-savvy, OpenVR has received an update, and Meta’s Touch Pro and Touch Plus controllers now have new render models.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Popular stories

Is Meta making the products of my dreams? Because setting up a Quest 3 headset is still a nightmare!
Is Meta making the products of my dreams? Because setting up a Quest 3 headset is still a nightmare!
This jump in haptic glove tech may translate into the next step up for immersive VR
This jump in haptic glove tech may translate into the next step up for immersive VR
LEGO Bricktales Brings Creative Building in VR to Meta Quest 3 This December
LEGO Bricktales Brings Creative Building in VR to Meta Quest 3 This December
Apple Vision Pro is on track to blow us away in 2024, in Apple Stores only
Apple Vision Pro is on track to blow us away in 2024, in Apple Stores only
Meta may soon stop forcing you to view the Metaverse through the eyes of your Quest avatar
Meta may soon stop forcing you to view the Metaverse through the eyes of your Quest avatar
Apple's Vision Pro ditched full-body tracking, while Meta eyes the future
Apple's Vision Pro ditched full-body tracking, while Meta eyes the future
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Hone your drone skills with DJI's VR Flight Simulator
Hone your drone skills with DJI's VR Flight Simulator
The Quest 3 makes its first appearance on Steam’s VR charts to signify a healthy launch
The Quest 3 makes its first appearance on Steam’s VR charts to signify a healthy launch
Thanks to the Quest 3, you can now play Super Mario 64 in mixed reality and it's amazing
Thanks to the Quest 3, you can now play Super Mario 64 in mixed reality and it's amazing
Apple Vision Pro is on track to blow us away in 2024, in Apple Stores only
Apple Vision Pro is on track to blow us away in 2024, in Apple Stores only
Do you own VR games and not even know it? These are the hit PC games with hidden VR support!
Do you own VR games and not even know it? These are the hit PC games with hidden VR support!
Dark, bloody adventure game Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice hits VR
Dark, bloody adventure game Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice hits VR
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless