Skyrim VR for only $15? Yep, it's Steam VR Fest time: grab these discounts while it lasts!

Skyrim VR













So, you've played Skyrim, right? It's not just a regular game slapped with a VR label: here you step into the boots of the Dragonborn — the legendary hero with the power to shout so loud that dragons fall out of the sky. Skyrim VR is a full-scale, immersive experience — it’s like stepping into your favorite fantasy novel, but you're the hero! By which I mean that this is the entire game, but in VR. Enjoy!



Price : $16.25

Discount : 75%

Click here



No Man's Sky







Ever dreamed of exploring the galaxy? No Man's Sky in VR is your ticket. With an infinite, procedurally generated universe, every star leads to a new adventure. It's not just about wandering the cosmos: you've got to survive against all odds. This game's universe is alive and constantly changing with various discoveries.



Price : $31.96

Discount : 50%

Click here



Hitman 3







Fancy yourself a super-assassin? Hitman 3 VR drops you into Agent 47's shoes, where every mission is a new canvas for your… creativity . The VR twist? It's all about thinking on your feet and using the environments to your advantage. The world is your playground and you're a master of disguise and strategy. And weapons!



Price : $30.34

Discount : 75%

Fallout 4 VR







Post-apocalyptic world, with survival at its finest: that's Fallout 4 VR. As the sole survivor of Vault 111, you face a wasteland shaped by nuclear war. Every choice and action holds weight, influencing your journey in this hostile world. The game challenges you to confront bandits, rebuild civilization and navigate a landscape where every decision can have lasting consequences. Also, there’s a cute dog!



Price : $16.25

Discount : 75%

Click



Superhot VR







Superhot VR is a game where time moves when you move, blending puzzle-solving with action-packed gameplay. It challenges players to creatively navigate through various encounters. The game’s short stages encourage replayability, inviting you to explore new ways to outsmart your foes with each playthrough.



Price : $7.30

Discount : 60%

Click here



The Forest







Imagine crashing into a forest and fighting for survival: that's The Forest for you. It's not just about building shelters: you're up against cannibalistic mutants! Chop down trees, build a camp and survive the horrors that lurk. By night, defend or attack: it's all about strategy and wits. And oh, and also about discovering all of the secrets you can find in the forest!



Price : $4.54

Discount : 75%

Click here



Red Matter 2







Ever dreamt of a cold war-themed space adventure? Red Matter 2 is your game. The visuals? Stunning. The puzzles? Challenging yet satisfying, making you feel like a real space-age detective. If you're into a mix of horror and sci-fi, this game is for you. It's like stepping into another world, one where every decision unravels part of a mysterious, gripping story.



Price : $19.50

Discount : 40%

Hellsweeper







Get ready for an intense demon-slaying ride in Hellsweeper. Master: weapons, wield magic and defy gravity in this heart-pounding adventure with co-op modes, various combat styles and endless challenges — basically, a game that tests your skills and strategy. Oh, and this one also has a dog! Are you up for it?



Price : $30.34

Discount : 30%

Click here



Demeo







Have you always wanted to try Dungeons & Dragons, but you were always worried that it may be too complicated? Then Demeo is for you. Dive into a magical world, play solo or with friends, choose your hero and battle all sorts of dark forces. It's not just fighting: it's about strategy, teamwork and having fun. It also boasts an impressive MR mode and a PC mode for your friends that don’t own a VR headset , so that they can play along too!



Price : $21.12

Discount : 50%

Click here



Step into 1908 London. As a detective, you'll unravel mysteries in a world where reality and illusion collide. This game takes puzzle-solving to another level, offering an immersive, eerie narrative that challenges your wits and perception. Ready to solve the unknown?



Price : $21.12

Discount : 50%

Click here



Heard about the new spin on Tetris? Tetris Effect: Connected isn't just your old block game. It's an audio-visual extravaganza with each move syncing to music and effects. Plus, with cross-platform multiplayer: which is all about connecting and competing. It’s Tetris reimagined, and it’s addictive (as always)!



Price : $18.41

Discount : 50%

Click here



IL-2 Sturmovik: Battle of Stalingrad







Ever fancied becoming a WWII pilot? IL-2 Sturmovik transports you right into those intense skies. It’s a mix of thrilling aerial combat and historical accuracy. Career mode? Absolutely! Live the pilot's life across different war theaters. For history buffs and adrenaline junkies alike, this one's a gem!



Price : $10.18

Discount : 80%

Click here



Until You Fall







Welcome to Until You Fall, where neon fantasy meets intense VR battles. Arm yourself, sync with the synthwave beats, and become the last Rune Knight to save Rokar: a once-mighty civilization now crumbled and overrun with creatures from your wildest imagination. It’s a fantasy adventure that's as visually stunning as it is physically engaging. Ready for the challenge?



Price : $12.73

Discount : 44%

