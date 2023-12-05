Skyrim VR for only $15? Yep, it's Steam VR Fest time: grab these discounts while it lasts!
Hey VR fans, get ready for a wild ride at the Steam VR Fest! This isn't just any festival: it's a virtual bonanza featuring the best PC VR games at jaw-dropping discounts.
Whether you're rocking the latest Quest 3 or just dipping your toes into VR waters, there's no better time to amp up your VR library for the best VR headsets, bringing cutting-edge VR experiences right to your doorstep.
So, you've played Skyrim, right? It's not just a regular game slapped with a VR label: here you step into the boots of the Dragonborn — the legendary hero with the power to shout so loud that dragons fall out of the sky. Skyrim VR is a full-scale, immersive experience — it’s like stepping into your favorite fantasy novel, but you're the hero! By which I mean that this is the entire game, but in VR. Enjoy!
Discount: 75%
Click here to learn more about Skyrim VR
Ever dreamed of exploring the galaxy? No Man's Sky in VR is your ticket. With an infinite, procedurally generated universe, every star leads to a new adventure. It's not just about wandering the cosmos: you've got to survive against all odds. This game's universe is alive and constantly changing with various discoveries.
Price: $31.96
Discount: 50%
Click here to learn more about No Man's Sky
Fancy yourself a super-assassin? Hitman 3 VR drops you into Agent 47's shoes, where every mission is a new canvas for your… creativity. The VR twist? It's all about thinking on your feet and using the environments to your advantage. The world is your playground and you're a master of disguise and strategy. And weapons!
Price: $30.34
Discount: 75%
Click here to learn more about Hitman 3
Post-apocalyptic world, with survival at its finest: that's Fallout 4 VR. As the sole survivor of Vault 111, you face a wasteland shaped by nuclear war. Every choice and action holds weight, influencing your journey in this hostile world. The game challenges you to confront bandits, rebuild civilization and navigate a landscape where every decision can have lasting consequences. Also, there’s a cute dog!
Discount: 75%
Click here to learn more about Fallout 4 VR
Price: $7.30
Discount: 60%
Click here to learn more about Superhot VR
Imagine crashing into a forest and fighting for survival: that's The Forest for you. It's not just about building shelters: you're up against cannibalistic mutants! Chop down trees, build a camp and survive the horrors that lurk. By night, defend or attack: it's all about strategy and wits. And oh, and also about discovering all of the secrets you can find in the forest!
Price: $4.54
Discount: 75%
Click here to learn more about The Forest
Ever dreamt of a cold war-themed space adventure? Red Matter 2 is your game. The visuals? Stunning. The puzzles? Challenging yet satisfying, making you feel like a real space-age detective. If you're into a mix of horror and sci-fi, this game is for you. It's like stepping into another world, one where every decision unravels part of a mysterious, gripping story.
Price: $19.50
Discount: 40%
Click here to learn more about Red Matter 2
Get ready for an intense demon-slaying ride in Hellsweeper. Master: weapons, wield magic and defy gravity in this heart-pounding adventure with co-op modes, various combat styles and endless challenges — basically, a game that tests your skills and strategy. Oh, and this one also has a dog! Are you up for it?
Discount: 30%
Click here to learn more about Hellsweeper
Have you always wanted to try Dungeons & Dragons, but you were always worried that it may be too complicated? Then Demeo is for you. Dive into a magical world, play solo or with friends, choose your hero and battle all sorts of dark forces. It's not just fighting: it's about strategy, teamwork and having fun. It also boasts an impressive MR mode and a PC mode for your friends that don’t own a VR headset, so that they can play along too!
Price: $21.12
Discount: 50%
Click here to learn more about Demeo
Step into 1908 London. As a detective, you'll unravel mysteries in a world where reality and illusion collide. This game takes puzzle-solving to another level, offering an immersive, eerie narrative that challenges your wits and perception. Ready to solve the unknown?
Price: $21.12
Discount: 50%
Click here to learn more about The Room VR: A Dark Matter
Heard about the new spin on Tetris? Tetris Effect: Connected isn't just your old block game. It's an audio-visual extravaganza with each move syncing to music and effects. Plus, with cross-platform multiplayer: which is all about connecting and competing. It’s Tetris reimagined, and it’s addictive (as always)!
Price: $18.41
Discount: 50%
Click here to learn more about Tetris Effect: Connected
Ever fancied becoming a WWII pilot? IL-2 Sturmovik transports you right into those intense skies. It’s a mix of thrilling aerial combat and historical accuracy. Career mode? Absolutely! Live the pilot's life across different war theaters. For history buffs and adrenaline junkies alike, this one's a gem!
Discount: 80%
Click here to learn more about IL-2 Sturmovik: Battle of Stalingrad
Welcome to Until You Fall, where neon fantasy meets intense VR battles. Arm yourself, sync with the synthwave beats, and become the last Rune Knight to save Rokar: a once-mighty civilization now crumbled and overrun with creatures from your wildest imagination. It’s a fantasy adventure that's as visually stunning as it is physically engaging. Ready for the challenge?
Price: $12.73
Discount: 44%
Click here to learn more about Until You Fall
Price: $8
Discount: 50%
Click here to learn more about Crazy Kung Fu
Just a heads-up, VR aficionados: this exhilarating journey into PC VR gaming is a limited-time offer! The Steam VR Fest, brimming with incredible deals on VR games, is only here from December 4 to December 11, wrapping up at 10 AM.
So, if you've got your eyes on some VR titles, now's your chance to snag them at unbeatable prices. Remember, it's all about PC VR gaming here, so make sure your setup is ready to roll. Don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate your VR experience — the clock is ticking!
Buckle up for some of the most exhilarating deals and experiences this festival has to offer. From battling dragons to exploring galaxies, it's time to dive into the ultimate PC VR gaming playground!
TL;DR:
- Skyrim VR
- No Man's Sky
- Hitman 3
- Fallout 4 VR
- Superhot VR
- The Forest
- Red Matter 2
- Hellsweeper
- Demeo
- The Room VR: A Dark Matter
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- IL-2 Sturmovik: Battle of Stalingrad
- Until You Fall
- Crazy Kung Fu
