Samsung, Google and Qualcomm reportedly following LG’s lead: delaying joint XR project
*Header image is referential and showcases the Xreal Air 2 Ultra running on Spacetop G1. | Image credit — Sightful
While Meta gets ready to announce the cheapest standalone VR headset in the world — Meta Quest 3S — it seems others are putting Virtual Reality on the back burner. The joint XR (Extended Reality) project Samsung, Google and Qualcomm are working on is reportedly being delayed yet again.
Initially expected to be a Vision Pro competitor, industry insiders now claim that Samsung and Google are considering something similar to Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses. The Ray-Ban glasses, despite lacking a display, did so well that Meta restructured Reality Labs: its XR division. Reality Labs now has a team dedicated to developing wearables similar to the Ray-Ban glasses.
This project keeps getting delayed, allegedly because Samsung and Google keep changing directions. After the Apple Vision Pro saw poor sales Samsung and Google reportedly made a U-turn and began to emulate Meta’s strategy instead.
The latest report of Samsung and Google’s headset being delayed alleges that it’s because LG has canceled its own XR headset. LG also wanted to compete with Apple but, presumably because of the poor sales of Vision Pro, has decided against it. Thus, Samsung and Google also do not feel pressured to rush their own device.
Despite the low sales it’s sure done a number on the industry. | Video credit — Apple
Details are scarce on this joint venture. Sometimes it’s a high-end competitor to Vision Pro and other times it’s an affordable pair of glasses. What is known is that it will be powered by Android XR: which is exactly what it sounds like. However, unlike Meta’s Horizon OS, we don’t know yet if anyone other than Samsung plans to use it.
Is the Samsung and Google device going to be one of the best VR headsets today? It is simply too early to tell. In fact, we can’t even say if it would technically count as a VR headset. Let’s just hope it doesn’t get canceled as well.
Google also plans to take an active role in developing XR devices. The company showed off a demo at Google I/O this year that suggested it wanted to release a pair of AR smart glasses too. There were also reports of Google approaching EssilorLuxottica for a partnership. But Meta has extended its agreement with the Italian-French eyewear manufacturer and stopped Google in its tracks.
