Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
The best Black Friday deals on phones are here!
Save big on all phone devices now. Major discounts on Samsung, Google, and Motorola.

Samsung gears up for the XR arena: what's behind the Samsung Glasses trademark?

Samsung gears up for the XR arena: what's behind the Samsung Glasses trademark?
Hey, tech buffs and gadget lovers! There's some intriguing news brewing in the world of XR. Samsung — the tech giant — we all know and love, has just made a move that could get everyone talking. It’s filed a trademark for Samsung Glasses in the UK, and that's sparking all sorts of speculations and excitement.

What's this all about, you ask? Well, the trademark’s description, which popped up on the UK government's Intellectual Property Office website, includes a range of products: virtual reality headsets, augmented reality headsets, headphones, smartphones, and smart glasses. It's a broad spectrum, leaving us guessing what Samsung might actually be cooking up.

Let's dive into the possibilities. Remember back in February when Samsung announced they were working on an XR headset, with Google handling the system software and Qualcomm chipping in with the hardware? That's one potential route this could take. There's talk that Samsung's headset might be priced around $2000. Is Samsung trying to beat the Vision Pro in terms of price? Only time will tell!

But there's more. Qualcomm's been hinting at a new, more powerful XR chipset, likely to be the heart of Samsung's upcoming device. The buzz is that Samsung plans to unveil this headset in the second half of 2024, with an initial limited release. So, could these Samsung Glasses be part of this grand XR plan? Well, only time will tell!

Now, let's consider another angle. Could Samsung be stepping into the smart glasses realm? Samsung showed a sneak peek of what seemed like an AR glasses demo at CES 2020, but it kept its cards close to the chest since then. With AR still gaining traction among consumers, it might seem a bit ambitious for Samsung to dive into this market, but hey, you never know!

Or maybe, just maybe, Samsung is eyeing the smart media glasses market. Think less augmented reality and more along the lines of Meta's smart glasses with Ray Ban — it captures moments, streams tunes, and syncs seamlessly with your gadgets.

Oh, and just in case you guys don’t know. Trademarks are usually a just-in-case measure, securing a name or function for potential future use. So while the Samsung Glasses trademark is intriguing, it's important to remember that it might not necessarily lead to an actual product hitting the shelves.

For the time being, we can only speculate about Samsung's plans, especially with the XR market gearing up to be pretty crowded in 2024. With big names already in the ring and new players stepping up, will Samsung's glasses be a game-changer or just another contender? We'll just have to wait and see as the tech world braces for some thrilling developments. Let's stay tuned!
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Popular stories

Meta picks MediaTek over Qualcomm for its AR glasses, as the company’s head of AR leaves
Meta picks MediaTek over Qualcomm for its AR glasses, as the company’s head of AR leaves
Black Friday fever hits the Meta Quest store, so grab a VR game at a 40% discount right now!
Black Friday fever hits the Meta Quest store, so grab a VR game at a 40% discount right now!
Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom, a next-gen VR adventure on Meta Quest
Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom, a next-gen VR adventure on Meta Quest
Ezio in VR! Assassin's Creed Nexus VR launches with iconic assassins
Ezio in VR! Assassin's Creed Nexus VR launches with iconic assassins
Mini Golf in MR on the Quest 3 is way more impressive than it sounds, so hear me out!
Mini Golf in MR on the Quest 3 is way more impressive than it sounds, so hear me out!
Exciting Vision Pro tutorial leak: setting up EyeSight and your Persona
Exciting Vision Pro tutorial leak: setting up EyeSight and your Persona
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Did Resolution Games, maker of VR hit Demeo, just create a new sport? Check it out!
Did Resolution Games, maker of VR hit Demeo, just create a new sport? Check it out!
Exciting Vision Pro tutorial leak: setting up EyeSight and your Persona
Exciting Vision Pro tutorial leak: setting up EyeSight and your Persona
Dungeons of Eternity will get tons of new content in 2024, so grab it while it's still on sale!
Dungeons of Eternity will get tons of new content in 2024, so grab it while it's still on sale!
The wait gets stranger: Stranger Things VR game delayed
The wait gets stranger: Stranger Things VR game delayed
Mini Golf in MR on the Quest 3 is way more impressive than it sounds, so hear me out!
Mini Golf in MR on the Quest 3 is way more impressive than it sounds, so hear me out!
Wallace and Gromit's double VR delight: two VR adventures headed to Quest 3
Wallace and Gromit's double VR delight: two VR adventures headed to Quest 3
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless