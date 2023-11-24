Samsung gears up for the XR arena: what's behind the Samsung Glasses trademark?
Hey, tech buffs and gadget lovers! There's some intriguing news brewing in the world of XR. Samsung — the tech giant — we all know and love, has just made a move that could get everyone talking. It’s filed a trademark for Samsung Glasses in the UK, and that's sparking all sorts of speculations and excitement.
Let's dive into the possibilities. Remember back in February when Samsung announced they were working on an XR headset, with Google handling the system software and Qualcomm chipping in with the hardware? That's one potential route this could take. There's talk that Samsung's headset might be priced around $2000. Is Samsung trying to beat the Vision Pro in terms of price? Only time will tell!
Now, let's consider another angle. Could Samsung be stepping into the smart glasses realm? Samsung showed a sneak peek of what seemed like an AR glasses demo at CES 2020, but it kept its cards close to the chest since then. With AR still gaining traction among consumers, it might seem a bit ambitious for Samsung to dive into this market, but hey, you never know!
Or maybe, just maybe, Samsung is eyeing the smart media glasses market. Think less augmented reality and more along the lines of Meta's smart glasses with Ray Ban — it captures moments, streams tunes, and syncs seamlessly with your gadgets.
Oh, and just in case you guys don’t know. Trademarks are usually a just-in-case measure, securing a name or function for potential future use. So while the Samsung Glasses trademark is intriguing, it's important to remember that it might not necessarily lead to an actual product hitting the shelves.
What's this all about, you ask? Well, the trademark’s description, which popped up on the UK government's Intellectual Property Office website, includes a range of products: virtual reality headsets, augmented reality headsets, headphones, smartphones, and smart glasses. It's a broad spectrum, leaving us guessing what Samsung might actually be cooking up.
But there's more. Qualcomm's been hinting at a new, more powerful XR chipset, likely to be the heart of Samsung's upcoming device. The buzz is that Samsung plans to unveil this headset in the second half of 2024, with an initial limited release. So, could these Samsung Glasses be part of this grand XR plan? Well, only time will tell!
For the time being, we can only speculate about Samsung's plans, especially with the XR market gearing up to be pretty crowded in 2024. With big names already in the ring and new players stepping up, will Samsung's glasses be a game-changer or just another contender? We'll just have to wait and see as the tech world braces for some thrilling developments. Let's stay tuned!
