Samsung AR glasses to be unveiled alongside Galaxy S25

Additionally, the software that these glasses will run on will allegedly be introduced to the public this month. If that is true then news of Samsung’s AR glasses — and the fact that development is progressing — will be made public even before we officially know anything about the company’s new phones.Showing off the glasses alongside its newest phones may also signal that Samsung plans to integrate them into its ecosystem from the get-go. The glasses may be tied to Galaxy phones in some way though I doubt they’d be completely unusable with other Android phones . Samsung may even let them work with iOS but with some missing features.Other details are scarce and we have no idea if these will be standalone glasses or require an external device to function. But if Samsung is able to pull this off right we might finally see a new contender for the best AR glasses you can buy today.