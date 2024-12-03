Samsung AR glasses to be unveiled alongside Galaxy S25
*Header image is referential and showcases the Xreal Air 2 Ultra. | Image credit — Sightful
A long time ago we first heard about Samsung and Google working on an XR (Extended Reality) project of their own in collaboration with Qualcomm. It kept getting delayed (reportedly) because of various market factors including the poor sales of Apple Vision Pro but it appears Samsung is finally ready to show it to the world.
Additionally, the software that these glasses will run on will allegedly be introduced to the public this month. If that is true then news of Samsung’s AR glasses — and the fact that development is progressing — will be made public even before we officially know anything about the company’s new phones.
Showing off the glasses alongside its newest phones may also signal that Samsung plans to integrate them into its ecosystem from the get-go. The glasses may be tied to Galaxy phones in some way though I doubt they’d be completely unusable with other Android phones. Samsung may even let them work with iOS but with some missing features.
A renowned industry tipster has claimed that Samsung will unveil its AR glasses in January alongside the Galaxy S25 lineup of phones. The company isn’t planning to make these glasses available to the public just yet, however. What we’ll see at the Galaxy Unpacked event is supposedly going to be a prototype similar to the approach taken for Meta Orion.
Just in: Samsung is set to unveil a prototype of its augmented reality (AR) glasses, currently in development, during the Galaxy S25 Unpacked event early next year, likely in the form of videos or images.— Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) December 3, 2024
Additionally, prior to revealing the prototype, Samsung plans to introduce…
If the report is true then it’s also nice to get confirmation that the project hasn’t been canned and that the new direction Samsung took was glasses. Samsung and Google changed their XR plans after seeing how poorly the Vision Pro had done. It was conjectured back then that the companies had opted for a pair of glasses following the success of the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses.
Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses became very popular despite the lack of a display. | Video credit — Meta
Other details are scarce and we have no idea if these will be standalone glasses or require an external device to function. But if Samsung is able to pull this off right we might finally see a new contender for the best AR glasses you can buy today.
