Resident Evil 4 VR is coming as a free update, but only for PS5 and PSVR2. Bummer!
One of the coolest things that you can do on some of the best VR headsets out there is play games. And that’s a good thing! I mean, having fun is an essential part of survival in modern times and what better way to take a breather from everyday life than through immersion?

As such, there are tons of amazing VR games that are worth your time! Some of them are for headsets with a standalone mode, such as the Quest 3, while others can be played on any headset that offers a PC VR mode. Neat!

But there’s a huge bummer to this entire situation and that’s separation. Because as if the distinction between regular gaming and VR gaming wasn’t enough, developers had to throw platforms into the mix too.

So while I’m super happy to see that Resident Evil 4 (Remake) will be getting a VR mode, I’m disappointed that it is destined only for the PlayStation 5 and PSVR2.

So! Let’s get the good out of the way first. Resident Evil 4 received a remake this year and it was so wildly successful, that its developer Capcom had to actually go back and change the original version of the game's name to “Resident Evil 4 Classic”. Now that's impressive!

So, TL;DR: if you haven’t played Resident Evil 4 (the new one) yet, then go and do so, because it’s totally worth it. Full disclosure: it's my game of the year pick for sure! If you own a PlayStation 5 and a PSVR 2, and you want to take my word for it and check out the game, then go ahead and buy it for the PS5.

Because the game will be getting a full-fledged VR mode as a free content update on December 8, but it will be exclusive to the PlayStation 5 and the PSVR2 specifically. Just so we're clear: we're talking about the full game being playable in VR. And that's a huge bonus for PlayStation fans.

... But you know what, Capcom? You've got Resident Evil fans on other platforms too. I mean, the VR mode of the Classic version of Resident Evil 4 has been stuck on Meta’s Quest platform for years now and this new VR mode seems to be destined to remain as a PlayStation exclusive.

So salty as I may be, the truth of the matter is that this isn't exactly fair. But oh well: at least some of us will get something extra-special for 2023's holiday season! But I really wish that the world of VR games could offer a more equal playing field for all who are willing to participate. Because I’d totally kill a Regenerator in VR too, man.
