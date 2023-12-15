The Quest 3 now supports full body tracking and MR occlusion! But why should you care?

Quest 3

What are the new features on the Quest 3 and who are they for?





Inside-out body tracking (IOBT)

Generative Legs

Occlusion for MR via the Depth API

What do the new Quest 3 features mean for fans and VR gamers?













Inside-out body tracking

Generative legs

Quest 3













Now, it’s not perfect: knee movements, for example, come off as rather difficult to understand, but still: it is impressive. And do you know what this means?



It means that Meta has successfully established full body tracking on the Quest 3 without the need of any external trackers, all thanks to generative legs and my favorite word of the day: IOBT. Sweet!



The company has even come up with a term for that: Full Body Synthesis (which isn’t officialized as FBS yet, but let’s do that for them).



So what could it mean when applied to mixed-reality? Well, simple: it allows rendered objects to be properly positioned regarding things in the real world. And that sounds weird, so let’s give an example:













Let’s say that there’s a rendered 3D object of a cat placed in the real world and then you move a table in front of it. Thanks to this nifty Depth API, the Quest 3 will be able to block out parts of the cat to match what the table should be preventing you from seeing.



In other words: these updates can really boost immersion when implemented into some apps in games.



Are the new Quest 3 features available in any games or apps yet?



So, these tools have now become available for developers to check out. From what I can tell, there aren’t any apps or games that are already taking advantage of any of these. But Meta has given us a teaser regarding where we can expect them first.



The VR fitness app Supernatural

The slashy game Swordsman

The comedic adventure Drunkn Bar Fight

These experiences are to get an update with Full Body Synthesis (or FBS) support rather soon, so if you have any one of them in your Meta Quest library, stay on the lookout for any new updates.



While there is no word on application of the Depth API just yet, our list of the



