The Quest 3 Elite Strap theory gets further confirmed through an official render from the Oculus app
All of the best VR headsets are amazing! Until the fatigue kicks on, that is. Even the Vision Pro, which Apple is boasting is going to be more comfortable than a typical headset, will likely be just as straining for long periods of time.

But we’ll have to wait quite a bit more in order to confirm that theory. What we don’t need to wait in order to say, however, is that some headsets, like the Quest 2, have additional peripherals on offer that are said to alleviate this discomfort. Like the Elite Strap.

Now, said strap already — obviously — exists and is sold separately. But with the Quest 3’s official reveal coming up in less than a week, some rumors are getting us concerned. Namely, such related to the new headset needing its own Elite Strap. And there are new facts that suggest that the rumor may be true.



Okay, why is this a big deal? Well, simple: if you already own a Quest 2 and have invested in an Elite Strap, then it would only make sense for it to be compatible with future models, right?

Well, not quite.

The Quest 3’s design has been updated in order to make the headset more light and comfortable. Now, we haven’t tried it on yet so we can’t exactly tell you by how much, but the fact that it’s made thinner suggests that a need for a proprietary strap may turn out to be justified.

And if that turns out to be the case, the existence of such a strap may be an easier pill to swallow. And if you are ready to do that now, then you should know: someone unearthed a render of the Quest 3 with an Elite Strap and it’s looking different.

Now, here's something to note: ever since the discovery, the twee-I mean X that showcased the render in question has disappeared. Just in time for the spooky season, huh? 

So, does this confirm the theory that the Quest 3 will indeed need its own version of an Elite Strap? Not really, at least not until Zuck himself walks out on screen during the Connect event of 2023 and tells it to us straight. Until then, utilize your salt grains.
