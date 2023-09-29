Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 AR/VR platform is very powerful

@cosminvasile
Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 AR/VR platform is very powerful
Those who’ve been following all the Meta Connect 2023 news probably know that the Quest 3 is powered by Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform. First revealed by Mark Zuckerberg during Meta Quest 3’s presentation, Qualcomm’s next-gen AR/VR platform is a lot more powerful than the previous iteration.

What makes the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 very interesting platform is the fact that it brings premium Mixed Reality and Virtual Reality technology into a single chip architecture. Also, it’s relatively cheap to allow Meta to keep the price of the Quest 3 to very affordable levels compared with other VR headsets.

First off, the new platform comes with Qualcomm’s next-gen Adreno GPU (graphics processing unit), which powers 2.5x higher GPU performance compared to Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1.

Also, Snapdragon XR2 Gen features support for up to 3K by 3K displays, providing more depth, shades, textures and colors for the best immersive entertainment experience.

Thanks to the upgraded IPS and full color, ultra-fast 12ms video see-through latency, Meta Quest 3 users will benefit from very smooth transitions between the real and the virtual world.

Finally, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform features support for the company’s latest FastConnect technology, allowing users to experience lag-free and shared XR experience with ultra-fast Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and 5.2 wireless connectivity for 60 percent higher throughput and 80 percent lower latency.

Meta’s Quest 3 is just the first mixed-reality headset that takes advantage of Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2, but it will be interesting to see if other companies involved in the VR/AR space will embrace the new platform.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Popular stories

Pimax’s latest VR headset is especially designed for simulators, but you can get it for a limited time only
Pimax’s latest VR headset is especially designed for simulators, but you can get it for a limited time only
Is this what AR passthrough on the Quest 3 looks like? If yes, I’m hyped!
Is this what AR passthrough on the Quest 3 looks like? If yes, I’m hyped!
The Quest 3 gets a price adjustment just before its official launch, but not in the US
The Quest 3 gets a price adjustment just before its official launch, but not in the US
The VR industry could bloom in 2024 thanks to the Meta Quest 3 and the Apple Vision Pro
The VR industry could bloom in 2024 thanks to the Meta Quest 3 and the Apple Vision Pro
Meta Quest 3 confirmed to arrive ahead of Apple’s Vision Pro
Meta Quest 3 confirmed to arrive ahead of Apple’s Vision Pro
This spec leak for the Meta Quest 3 suggests that it may not be a powerhouse
This spec leak for the Meta Quest 3 suggests that it may not be a powerhouse
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Meta Quest 3 confirmed to arrive ahead of Apple’s Vision Pro
Meta Quest 3 confirmed to arrive ahead of Apple’s Vision Pro
Meta Connect 2023: How to watch and what to expect
Meta Connect 2023: How to watch and what to expect
Pimax’s latest VR headset is especially designed for simulators, but you can get it for a limited time only
Pimax’s latest VR headset is especially designed for simulators, but you can get it for a limited time only
The VR industry could bloom in 2024 thanks to the Meta Quest 3 and the Apple Vision Pro
The VR industry could bloom in 2024 thanks to the Meta Quest 3 and the Apple Vision Pro
The Quest 3 gets a price adjustment just before its official launch, but not in the US
The Quest 3 gets a price adjustment just before its official launch, but not in the US
The SteamVR 2.0 Beta is live: here is what is new!
The SteamVR 2.0 Beta is live: here is what is new!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless