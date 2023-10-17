Will this be the drumming VR app of my dreams? Paradiddle is headed to the Quest store
Drums! Really, I honestly believe that everyone that has never tried to play drums should try it at least once. Because, unlike with most other instruments where you need to learn some basics before you can start — at least, without the fear of ruining the instruments themselves — drums are kind of primal.
But drums have one huge, glaring downside: a kit is huge! And pricey. So ever since VR became a lot more popular, one of my honest-to-god hopes was that an app that will allow me to drum properly will come out one day.
I mean, let’s be real: virtual drums don’t take up space or gather dust, they won’t make your neighbors call the cops and the app itself will most likely cost way less than a full drum set.
So, what’s Paradiddle? Well, it’d be way easier to show you than tell you, which is why I recommend watching the trailer above. But just in case you can’t: it’s a drum simulator that — by looks alone — seems to fulfill all of my VR-drums-related hopes and dreams.
The app will let you play around with more than fifty instruments — but keep in mind that a single drum is referred to as a separate instrument — which you can then arrange however you like. But unlike in the real world where a lot of back pain and sweat is involved with the process, in Paradiddle it’s as easy as moving weightless 3D models around. Neat!
There’s also a game component to Paradiddle too, which is there not only because playing songs on drums is super fun, but also because it can serve as a learning experience to help you learn drums.
And here’s a cool example of how the simulator works with a song too:
Paradiddle has been around for awhile now on Steam, where it’s priced at $24,99, but it will soon become available on the Quest store too. We don’t know the exact time when the game will be released, but we do know that it will also serve as an update to the PC VR version too, adding more fun challenges.
Now, that doesn’t mean that whatever you are going to produce will necessarily sound good, but you know: it’ll be fun.
And those are just some of the reasons due to which I’m super hyped about Paradiddle coming to the Quest store!
