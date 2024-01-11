Panasonic's startup Shiftall to launch a new VR lightweight headset for 2024
Have you caught wind of the new kid that's about to move in on the VR block? It's Panasonic's startup, Shiftall, and it’s making waves with some seriously cool tech. It’s rolling out a new, lighter VR headset and a couple of other neat gadgets. Let's dive into what they've got cooking!
First up, we've got the MeganeX superlight, Shiftall's latest VR headset. If you thought the original MeganeX was cool, wait till you hear about this one. It managed to make it almost half as heavy as the original, we're talking around 200g (7.05oz) here. That's like the weight of a small apple, which is pretty impressive for a VR headset!
The original MeganeX was a bit of a wallet-buster at $1,700 and only available in Japan. But with these changes, the superlight might just be easier on the pocket. Could it make its way outside of Japan this time around though? Too early to say.
Last but not least, there's the Mutalk 2. This is for all of you who want to chat in VR without waking up your entire household. It's a $200 wireless mic that's designed to keep your conversations in and the outside noise out. Perfect for those late-night VR gaming sessions. It’s already started taking pre-orders, and it's set to launch in May 2024.
And about Shiftall's MeganeX and its superlight version, it looks like it’s playing on both sides of the field, targeting the everyday VR enthusiasts and the business pros. The original MeganeX came out with two flavors: one for the regular crowd and another for the business folks, each with its own price tag and features.
So, what do you think about Shiftall's new lineup? The MeganeX superlight is shaping up to be a more wallet-friendly option for VR enthusiasts, especially those who found the original a bit too heavy (or pricey). The HaritoraX Wireless R might bring a fresh perspective for full body tracking, and the Mutalk 2 might just save a few relationships with its noise-canceling magic.
As we wait for their 2024 release, it's exciting to see how these gadgets will shake up the VR scene. Stay tuned!
But wait, there's a catch. To shed those grams, it had to let go of a few features. We're saying goodbye to the inside-out cameras, speakers, and those fancy struts. Plus, it's going all-in on plastic for the lens. The catch? You'll need those external PC VR base stations to track your moves.
Next, we've got the HaritoraX Wireless R. This bad boy is said to be all about full body tracking. Imagine strapping on sensors and having your VR avatar mimic your every move. It's combining the best of both worlds, the lightweight, long-lasting vibe of IMU tracking with the accuracy of an external camera. And guess what? It promises a whopping 20 hours of battery life. That's a lot of VR dancing!
The business model was a bit cheaper, ditching some of the fancy tracking stuff. With the superlight, they seem to be leaning more towards a wider appeal, hinting at a more wallet-friendly price. It's like they're saying, "Hey, whether you're a VR gamer at home or a business looking for some cool VR tools, we've got you covered." Pretty smart move, if you ask me, dipping into both markets!
