Nintendo and Google should absolutely make a VR headset, because that will help the Vision Pro. Hear me out!

Pokemon VR can be a major boost for the XR market

(and also I want it for myself)

Did you know that Pokemon is literally the largest franchise on planet Earth? That’s right: bigger than Mickey Mouse himself! And before you go ahead and sigh at the concept and start thinking about emigrating to another planet, let me tell you why that’s not such a bad thing.Pokemon is fun. And I’m saying that as someone who legitimately enjoys most of the games and experiences. The TCG is engaging and provides loads of opportunities for you to learn advanced logic and even scholarship opportunities for students.The video games can be as challenging as you want them to be and the competitive scene can truly get you to think from a different perspective. And Pokemon Go is still a fun pastime that can help you get in shape, even years later (and yes, I still play (Team Mystic FTW).Oh, and the show is legitimately heartwarming and fun to watch for a kid. And for the adults, we have the actual challenge of understanding the series’ deeper lore and let me tell you: Game Freak knows what it's doing and it's awesome when you figure it out.Now, that being said, I don’t like overpriced Pokemon notebooks as much as the next guy, but still: Pokemon generally isn’t a bad thing for you or those you love.And if three paragraphs worth of text didn’t make it obvious, I’ll spell it out again just in case: Pokemon ishuge. It’s everywhere. And while that’s a double-edged sword, it also can serve as a great opportunity.