Nintendo and Google should absolutely make a VR headset, because that will help the Vision Pro. Hear me out!
So, let me ask you something. When you were a kid and had your first GameBoy or Nintendo DS — or even, foray into trading card games — was it due to a genuine interest in the hobby, or was it because Pokemon existed?
It isn’t any sort of secret and we’ve all done it: getting hardware or merch just because it grants us a wider access to something we love is a thing. Now, it isn’t something that everyone does, but it sure is something that massive franchises condition their fans to do.
Speaking of Nintendo, there was recently a rumor that this massive gaming giant was teaming up with Google itself in order to produce a VR headset. At first, I was taken aback, but after giving it some thought, it not only started to make sense, but it feels like the most proper step forward for the entire XR industry, including the Vision Pro.
Nintendo has already-basically-sort of, but not really made a VR headset. Some of you may have heard of the Virtual Boy from 1996 and how it, in short, sucked. Sure, it was the first commercially available product that allowed you to view stereoscopic 3D anywhere.
BUT:
And from this quick TL:DR, you can probably tell why I said it sucked and why it was one of the biggest failures in Nintendo’s history. But the Virtual Boy also made total sense as a product from Nintendo’s point of view.
Nintendo doesn’t like to consider itself as a game manufacturer, but as a toy maker. And this is likely because that’s exactly what the company used to be. And we can see this philosophy shine through products like the Virtual Boy, the Nintendo Wii and even the Switch, which is basically a transformer.
And given the recent developments in the entire tech industry, Nintendo — as a dedicated pursuer of innovation, who is also about to reveal a successor to one of its most successful products — basically has two options:
But the first is basically out of the question, due to another Nintendo principle: achieve a lot with less. Historically, Nintendo has always created the weakest hardware on the market, but has reaped exponential profits due to masterful software development.
And AI? That requires prowess on both ends and powerful hardware. Possibly even a constant online connection. And then we have the fact that it isn’t exactly a technology that is 100% safe yet. And Nintendo? Well, it’s a pretty kid-friendly company.
But then we’ve also got the partner mentioned in the story: Google.
And all I can do for you folks is remind you that Google made a VR headset from cardboard that you can actually build yourself or buy online. Plus, just because I love drawing extra lines, Nintendo also loves playing around with cardboard, as that’s exactly what Labo was all about: building pianos and controlling robots via cardboard!
Hopefully, at this point, you can see what I mean. But it gets better.
Did you know that Pokemon is literally the largest franchise on planet Earth? That’s right: bigger than Mickey Mouse himself! And before you go ahead and sigh at the concept and start thinking about emigrating to another planet, let me tell you why that’s not such a bad thing.
Pokemon is fun. And I’m saying that as someone who legitimately enjoys most of the games and experiences. The TCG is engaging and provides loads of opportunities for you to learn advanced logic and even scholarship opportunities for students.
The video games can be as challenging as you want them to be and the competitive scene can truly get you to think from a different perspective. And Pokemon Go is still a fun pastime that can help you get in shape, even years later (and yes, I still play (Team Mystic FTW).
Oh, and the show is legitimately heartwarming and fun to watch for a kid. And for the adults, we have the actual challenge of understanding the series’ deeper lore and let me tell you: Game Freak knows what it's doing and it's awesome when you figure it out.
And if three paragraphs worth of text didn’t make it obvious, I’ll spell it out again just in case: Pokemon is insanely huge. It’s everywhere. And while that’s a double-edged sword, it also can serve as a great opportunity.
Nintendo also has other massive franchises like Mario, Donkey Kong, Zelda and Splatoon. Most of which, kids happen to love. Heck, even adults love them!
Now, imagine getting a VR headset that can run experiences based on these franchises, including Pokemon. Here are just a few examples, off the top of my head, without me giving any sort of deeper thought to them:
Do you see what I mean? There’s so much potential in the idea of a Nintendo headset. But I’m not here to celebrate the cool idea itself. I’m here to explain to you how this can be a massive boost to the entire XR industry.
Right now, chances are that your granpa isn’t that great with phones. But you? You’re better. Your kid though? He’s a whizz! Why? Because he basically grew up with a smartphone, as you almost grew up with a PC.
And when these things happen and we grow up around a certain type of technology, if the stars align and we become developers, we can do this magical thing called “pushing the industry forward”.
Because the way I look at a VR headset will have nothing to do with how my kid views a VR headset and I can’t even imagine what headsets may be when my grandkids are around. But in order for that to happen, we need to get VR headsets in people’s homes.
I hope that, at this point, the logic flow is becoming obvious, but just in case, I’ll spell it out:
Having XR experiences related to franchises that kids love is the best way to get headsets into people’s homes. And when we see a higher adoption rate of the hardware? Well, that’s when the miracle will happen and the XR experience of tomorrow will truly become a draft in someone’s folder. If folders are still a thing by then.
Not only that, but if you, as a proud parent, see that little Timmy likes his VR headset, wouldn’t you try it on? Later on, if you see, let’s say, a Quest 3 discounted during Amazon Prime Day, wouldn’t you get one if the price is right?
And if you like it, and your boss offers you the option, would you at that point not consider getting a Vision Pro for a virtual workspace at home?
Now, I can’t guarantee that this will happen. But what I can say is that things are way more intertwined than we realize. And if the tech industry is as confident as it says it is that XR is the future, then efforts should be made to get kids into VR as well.
