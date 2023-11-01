Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Weekly Discussion
Weekly Discussion
iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8 vs Galaxy 24, which one would you choose and why?

This jump in haptic glove tech may translate into the next step up for immersive VR

This jump in haptic glove tech may translate into the next step up for immersive VR
Here’s the deal: even some of the best VR headsets like the Quest 3, don’t come in complete packages. Oftentimes, due to personal preference or just plain biology, enthusiasts will need to turn to third party solutions to improve their XR experience.

But what happens if you want to enhance it further?

Well, it’s not like there aren’t options. There’s the little things like more comfortable straps, better controllers and alternative facial interfaces. Then you can step it up a notch or ten and invest in a VR treadmill and a pack of accurate body-tracking sensors.

But what about gloves? The idea of the haptic glove isn’t new to the realm of XR, but not a single solution — few of which have ever reached consumers in a meaningful way, by the by — has ever stuck a landing in a way that makes an impact.

But Fluid Reality’s innovation may actually start to change that.

Video Thumbnail


Okay, so, let’s start by explaining what a haptic glove actually is. It’s a glove that you can put on and then connect to your VR headset. Then, once you run an app or game that is optimized for haptics, that experience can provide haptic feedback through the glove.

As in, if you are pushing a button in VR, you’ll be able to feel not only a surface, but the resistance of pushing it in as well.

Naturally, something like this goes far beyond simple apps and games. This could have a massive impact on the enterprise side of the VR industry, especially in the realm of training, where immersion is important to gaining a deeper understanding of the material.

So, enter stage left: Fluid Reality — a tech company from the US — and its new-age haptic glove. These gloves aren’t only capable of functioning wirelessly, but also feature 160 dynamic haptic feedback actuators, controlled by a system that is rather compact.

From the tech demo, which you can view in the video above, the gloves are showcased to be compatible with HTC Vive’s hand-tracking products and with the Meta Quest’s built-in hand tracking, available on headsets like the Quest 2 and Quest 3.

So! Great. What’s the challenge then? Well, as you can imagine, it’s not only about making the product real, but also getting people to buy it. And that last bit is directly linked to developers being willing to implement such features into their products.

But the key takeaway here is that haptic gloves are finally becoming a more viable product. Now all that remains is to get more developers and manufacturers aboard and we may be in for an interesting leap in XR tech.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Popular stories

Meta Quest and NBA team up for an unforgettable 2023-24 season in VR
Meta Quest and NBA team up for an unforgettable 2023-24 season in VR
Is Meta making the products of my dreams? Because setting up a Quest 3 headset is still a nightmare!
Is Meta making the products of my dreams? Because setting up a Quest 3 headset is still a nightmare!
Apple's Vision Pro ditched full-body tracking, while Meta eyes the future
Apple's Vision Pro ditched full-body tracking, while Meta eyes the future
The latest Meta Quest update brings a slew of new features to headsets new and old, including legs!
The latest Meta Quest update brings a slew of new features to headsets new and old, including legs!
Here are the new games that October brings for the Quest 3
Here are the new games that October brings for the Quest 3
Meta may soon stop forcing you to view the Metaverse through the eyes of your Quest avatar
Meta may soon stop forcing you to view the Metaverse through the eyes of your Quest avatar
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Here are the November picks for Meta Quest+: two games to enjoy on the Quest 3
Here are the November picks for Meta Quest+: two games to enjoy on the Quest 3
Is Meta making the products of my dreams? Because setting up a Quest 3 headset is still a nightmare!
Is Meta making the products of my dreams? Because setting up a Quest 3 headset is still a nightmare!
Merlin Entertainments partners with Immersive Gamebox for new experiences
Merlin Entertainments partners with Immersive Gamebox for new experiences
Qualcomm sets its sights on powering next-gen XR headsets with a new chip
Qualcomm sets its sights on powering next-gen XR headsets with a new chip
Neural interfaces in AR headsets may enable truly hands-free industrial applications
Neural interfaces in AR headsets may enable truly hands-free industrial applications
This is what virtual mixed reality screens may look like on the Quest 3. And I love it!
This is what virtual mixed reality screens may look like on the Quest 3. And I love it!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless