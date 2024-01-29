Mixed reality warfare: Meta embracing competition with Apple in headset race

Vision Pro

Priced at $500, thecomes with a significantly more affordable tag compared to Apple's, which carries a price tag of $3,500.In 2021, the social media company made a significant bet on the technology, even changing its name to signify a broader vision centered around immersive virtual worlds.Fast forward three years and Meta's Reality Labs division contributes less than 1% to its overall revenue. The company has faced challenges in broadening the appeal of its Quest devices beyond a niche market. According to FBB Capital Partners, Reality Labs is projected to incur losses of $115 billion between now and 2030.As per the sources, for years, Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Technology Officer Andrew "Boz" Bosworth have expressed the belief that having at least one formidable competitor could greatly benefit the market. However, only time will reveal whether this scenario unfolds, so stay tuned for updates.