Ming-Chi Kuo: Vision Pro's international launch to start soon

Rumors about the international launch of Apple's mixed-reality headset, Vision Pro, have been going on for what seems like ages now. All the way back in February, the headset was shipped to buyers in the U.S., but there has been no official announcement of global availability or rollout.

Now, according to reputable industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo, the international Vision Pro shipping is very close, and it seems shipments will begin before the middle of June.


Apple will likely mention this during the upcoming WWDC 2024 conference, where we expect to probably even hear about a Vision Pro software update. Most likely, we'll hear the official launch date for the Vision Pro internationally during the conference as well.

According to Kuo, the rollout will begin with select international markets, which will be the first to get a taste of Apple's spatial computing device.

Reportedly, the following countries will get the Vision Pro first:
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Germany
  • China
  • Japan
  • Singapore

Of course, it's possible other countries are also in Apple's list, but Kuo didn't mention them just because the insider is highlighting some of the most prominent places for the headset's international launch.

As we already mentioned above, the first major software update to the Vision Pro device, vision OS 2, is likely to be unveiled during WWDC. According to rumors, vision OS 2 will likely bring more native first-party apps, new Home screen customization options, and more.

