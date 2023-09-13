Meta is teaming up with big-time US universities to teach subjects in VR
So, in one corner, we have the upcoming Apple Vision Pro: a powerhouse of a multitasking and work oriented headset! Then, we have Meta’s Quest 2 and soon — the Quest 3 too — which are geared towards entertainment more than anything! And while both can be classified as some of the best VR headsets, I must ask:
So, Apple won’t be having a slice of that pie yet, because the Vision Pro is set to release next year. But Meta has other plans. In fact, the company has announced a collaboration with fifteen universities in the US, as it has seen the potential of VR in the realm of education.
So! Which universities are part of the program and what are they offering to their students? Well, I thought you’d never ask:
Not only that, but Meta has taken the time to remind its users that the Quest Store is already playing host to a slew of educational apps. But in order to help users find what they are looking for faster, Meta has arranged these in what it calls “Shelves”, which can be sorted through by topic or age group.
What about a VR headset that can help out in the realm of education? After all, in order to get AR/VR to become a more widely adopted technology, we need to get it in people’s hands. But people, they do more than just work and play. They learn too.
- Stanford University, where students will partake in soft skills training through the BodySwaps app.
- Arizona State University, where learning a new language is the name of the game.
- New Mexico State University, where students will be able to investigate virtual crime scenes and more.
- University of Iowa, where learning how to talk your way into and out of things is the goal.
- Purdue Global, where virtual simulations of hospitals will be used for training purposes.
- University of Alabama at Birmingham, where business students will participate in a partnership with VictoryXR.
- Nova Southern University, where first year med students students will learn about the organs in the body.
- Miami Dade College, which has created an entire virtual campus, where students are learning about music, architecture, chemistry and more in VR.
- Morehouse College, where a digital twin campus has been created, where students can join classes on a number of different subjects.
So, is VR the future of education? Not yet, but it may very well be. XR has a ton of potential and part of that is helping people understand things better. And if students are having a better — and more fun — time learning in VR, then power to them!
