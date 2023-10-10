Meta may improve the Ray-Ban Smart Glasses significantly in 2025 through adding AR to them
Happy Meta Quest 3 shipment date! Are you already standing beside your door, looking from the peeper, hoping to see a courier walking up to your porch? I know I’d certainly be if I was waiting on one of the best VR headsets on the market to arrive!
But Meta unveiled more than its latest — and greatest — XR headset during its livestream. It also talked about numerous technical advancements that the company has made, a bit about AI, and — oh! — that’s right, a second generation of the Ray-Ban-branded Smart Glasses!
So, if you’re into AR/VR tech and you haven't yet heard about this Meta/Ray-Ban collab that produced a pair of Smart Glasses, then don’t worry: you haven’t missed any sort of major release, because I think that the term “smart” is vastly overblown in this case.
Sure, they’re not dumb glasses. But smart? I think that when you compare them with something like a smartphone, the difference is quite obvious. And while Meta did unveil a Gen 2 of these during the Meta Connect event, which indicates some form of success, I’m more interested in the next possible iteration of these.
So, Mark suggests something that is actually also backed up by a leaked XR hardware roadmap too. While this doesn’t socialize the info in any way, it does make me more hopeful.
Because Meta may actually end up putting displays in these things and making them certifiably smart in 2025. And that’s a future I’m certainly interested in, as that would bring tons of AR opportunities… As long as you’re willing to wear a Meta-branded piece of tech throughout the day.
Now, what counts as a pair of smart glasses? Was Google Glass a pair of smart glasses or was that a clip-on microcomputer with a display? Well, regardless of the answer, what’s important is that Meta may step up its game significantly for next year, according to Mark Gurman.
Basically, these are a pair of specs, targeting influencers. They’ve got a built-in camera that can livestream to Facebook or Instagram — and here you realize why it’s a collaboration with Meta — and they can do basic multitasking like taking calls.
As of now, no real details are available about these, but in recent Meta has become more prone to early reveals. If that is the case and these future-actually-smart-glasses turn out to be real, we’ll certainly hear more about them in the coming months.
