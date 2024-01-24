Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Meta kicks off Quest VR games sale, get your favorite titles now

Meta kicks off Quest VR games sale, get your favorite titles now
Meta is trying to get into the spotlight with a rather timid Quest VR games sale. While everyone is talking about Apple’s Vision Pro, Meta is now giving VR headset owners the chance to get their favorite VR game for up to 45 percent off.

Although a few dozen games are on sale right now, Meta’s Quest VR games shop hosts hundreds of titles. On top of that, none of the heavy hitters seem to be part of the Meta Quest sale at the moment, and it’s unlikely that any of the big titles like Asgard’s Wrath 2 will be discounted during this particular promotion.

Still, there are a bunch of other interesting VR games on sale right now, including some themed bundles like Rhythm rush, Training zone, World builders, New adventures, Dramatic duels, and Creative hobbies.



If you’re looking for some cheaper VR games to keep you occupied during these cold (or very hot) days, here are some of the titles that are discounted until January 28:

  • End Space
  • Racket Fury
  • Layers of Fear
  • Lies Beneath
  • Catan VR
  • Ironstrike
  • The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood
  • Journey of the Gods
  • Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior
  • Carve Snowboarding
  • Space Salvage
  • Thumper
  • A Fisherman’s Tale

These games will work on Meta’s Quest VR headsets, but make sure check whether or not your VR headset is supported before making your purchase. Once again, the “Start Something New Sale” runs through 11:59 pm PT on January 28.

