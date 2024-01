Meta kicks off Quest VR games sale, get your favorite titles now

VR headset

End Space

Racket Fury

Layers of Fear

Lies Beneath

Catan VR

Ironstrike

The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood

Journey of the Gods

Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior

Carve Snowboarding

Space Salvage

Thumper

A Fisherman’s Tale

Meta is trying to get into the spotlight with a rather timid Quest VR games sale. While everyone is talking about Apple’s Vision Pro , Meta is now givingowners the chance to get their favorite VR game for up to 45 percent off.Although a few dozen games are on sale right now, Meta’s Quest VR games shop hosts hundreds of titles. On top of that, none of the heavy hitters seem to be part of the Meta Quest sale at the moment, and it’s unlikely that any of the big titles like Asgard’s Wrath 2 will be discounted during this particular promotion.Still, there are a bunch of other interesting VR games on sale right now, including some themed bundles like Rhythm rush, Training zone, World builders, New adventures, Dramatic duels, and Creative hobbies.If you’re looking for some cheaper VR games to keep you occupied during these cold (or very hot) days, here are some of the titles that are discounted until January 28:These games will work on Meta’s Quest VR headsets , but make sure check whether or not youris supported before making your purchase. Once again, the “ Start Something New Sale ” runs through 11:59 pm PT on January 28.