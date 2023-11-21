Black Friday fever hits the Meta Quest store, so grab a VR game at a 40% discount right now!
If you ever wanted to check out what all of this VR business is about, then getting a Quest headset from Meta is your best bet. The company makes some of the best VR headsets on the market, with the Quest 3 being the latest and possibly greatest one it has ever produced.
But it isn’t just about the hardware, right? Meta is winning the XR race due to another impactful reason: the huge library of games it has on offer for its headsets. After all, what’s the point of a standalone mode if there’s nothing to do on it, right?
Amazon and Meta have teamed up for a great Black Friday offer on the Quest 2, which is probably the best starter VR headset available right now. But how do you even begin amassing a personal library of top tier apps and games for it?
Well, through the help of Meta’s very own Black Friday Quest store sale!
Just some of the titles available at a discount right now!
I hope you don’t need me to explain what Black Friday is, because that would mean that you’ve missed out on tons of awesome deals over the years. But just in case: it’s the year’s biggest online shopping event, and it’s taking place right now. And Meta has joining the course this year, offering a huge slew of titles for its Quest series of VR headsets on discount!
So, how much can you expect to save on apps and games during Black Friday 2023 via the Meta Ques store? Well, up to 40%, which is quite a lot! Now, not every title is available at a discount and not every price cut is the same, but Meta has created this nifty page for you to browse all of the titles.
And speaking of lists of apps and games, here’s a full list of everything that Meta has discounted for Black Friday 2023:
- Demeo
- Hubris
- Breachers
- I Expect You To Die
- Deisim
- Battle Talent
- Beat Saber
- Pistol Whip
- Zombieland: Headshot Fever
- Guardians Frontline
- Red Matter 2
- Marvel's Iron Man VR
- Vermillion - VR Painting
- Job Simulator
- Green Hell VR
- Swordsman
- Lost Recipes
- Prison Boss VR
- Ragnarock
- Killer Frequency
- Virtual Desktop
- Onward
- Survival Nation
- Richie's Plank Experience
- Blade & Sorcery: Nomad
- Cosmonious High
- Among Us VR
- STRIDE
- TOSS!
- No More Rainbows
- Into the Radius
- Puzzling Places
- Premium Bowling
- Kill It With Fire VR
- Until You Fall
- Broken Edge
- Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street
- The Climb 2
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Hellsweeper VR
- The Light Brigade
- The Last Clockwinder
- Zero Caliber: Reloaded
- Shave & Stuff
- First Person Tennis - The Real Tennis Simulator
- SUPERHOT VR
- Crisis Brigade 2 reloaded
- Moss
- Drop Dead: The Cabin
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge
- GOLF+
- Warplanes: Battles over Pacific
- Walkabout Mini Golf
- Real VR Fishing
- The Thrill of the Fight
- Vader Immortal: Episode I
- Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond
- Smash Drums
- Eye of the Temple
- The Room VR: A Dark Matter
- Please, Don't Touch Anything
- A Township Tale
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution
- Gun Club VR
- Cooking Simulator VR
- Vader Immortal: Episode II
- Resident Evil 4
- After the Fall
- LES MILLS BODYCOMBAT
- iB Cricket
- Fruit Ninja
- PowerBeatsVR
- Fruit Ninja 2
- Vader Immortal: Episode III
- The Climb
- Dead Hook
- Warplanes: WW1 Fighters
- Waltz of the Wizard
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection
- Darksword: Battle Eternity
- TOTALLY BASEBALL
- Ultrawings 2
- Hand Physics Lab
- Budget Cuts Ultimate
- Moss: Book II
- Drunkn Bar Fight
- Contractors
- Arizona Sunshine
- GORN
- Vacation Simulator
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted
- Dungeons Of Eternity
- Ancient Dungeon
- Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue
- Sniper Elite VR
- BONELAB
- I Expect You To Die 2
- I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine
- Eleven Table Tennis
- Floor Plan 2
- Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition
- Synth Riders
- BARTENDER VR SIMULATOR
B1ear in mind: all of these are the standalone versions of these games and apps, so there’s none of that PC VR business here. Some of these have also gotten visual upgrades to match the Quest 3's hardware power, but that doesn't mean that they won’t work on the Quest 2 or Quest Pro either.
Now, if you’ve opened up the list to take a gander at what is available on sale, you might’ve noticed something: the prices seem unchanged. Well, that’s because there’s an important step to all of this: you must use code BFCM23 at checkout to apply the Black Friday discount, so don’t forget to do so!
With that out of the way, yeah: there’s a ton of games and apps that have gotten sweet Black Friday discounts for this Quest store sale! So it’s a good thing that you have some time to consider which one — or ones — you’d like to pick up, as the discount code will remain valid until November 28, 2023.
