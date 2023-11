Black Friday fever hits the Meta Quest store, so grab a VR game at a 40% discount right now!

VR headset

So, how much can you expect to save on apps and games during Black Friday 2023 via the Meta Ques store? Well, up to 40%, which is quite a lot! Now, not every title is available at a discount and not every price cut is the same, but Meta has created



And speaking of lists of apps and games, here’s a full list of everything that Meta has discounted for Black Friday 2023:



Demeo

Hubris

Breachers

I Expect You To Die

Deisim

Battle Talent

Beat Saber

Pistol Whip

Zombieland: Headshot Fever

Guardians Frontline

Red Matter 2

Marvel's Iron Man VR

Vermillion - VR Painting

Job Simulator

Green Hell VR

Swordsman

Lost Recipes

Prison Boss VR

Ragnarock

Killer Frequency

Virtual Desktop

Onward

Survival Nation

Richie's Plank Experience

Blade & Sorcery: Nomad

Cosmonious High

Among Us VR

STRIDE

TOSS!

No More Rainbows

Into the Radius

Puzzling Places

Premium Bowling

Kill It With Fire VR

Until You Fall

Broken Edge

Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street

The Climb 2

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Hellsweeper VR

The Light Brigade

The Last Clockwinder

Zero Caliber: Reloaded

Shave & Stuff

First Person Tennis - The Real Tennis Simulator

SUPERHOT VR

Crisis Brigade 2 reloaded

Moss

Drop Dead: The Cabin

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge

GOLF+

Warplanes: Battles over Pacific

Walkabout Mini Golf

Real VR Fishing

The Thrill of the Fight

Vader Immortal: Episode I

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond

Smash Drums

Eye of the Temple

The Room VR: A Dark Matter

Please, Don't Touch Anything

A Township Tale

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution

Gun Club VR

Cooking Simulator VR

Vader Immortal: Episode II

Resident Evil 4

After the Fall

LES MILLS BODYCOMBAT

iB Cricket

Fruit Ninja

PowerBeatsVR

Fruit Ninja 2

Vader Immortal: Episode III

The Climb

Dead Hook

Warplanes: WW1 Fighters

Waltz of the Wizard

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

Darksword: Battle Eternity

TOTALLY BASEBALL

Ultrawings 2

Hand Physics Lab

Budget Cuts Ultimate

Moss: Book II

Drunkn Bar Fight

Contractors

Arizona Sunshine

GORN

Vacation Simulator

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted

Dungeons Of Eternity

Ancient Dungeon

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue

Sniper Elite VR

BONELAB

I Expect You To Die 2

I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine

Eleven Table Tennis

Floor Plan 2

Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition

Synth Riders

BARTENDER VR SIMULATOR

B1ear in mind: all of these are the standalone versions of these games and apps, so there's none of that PC VR business here. Some of these have also gotten visual upgrades to match the Quest 3's hardware power, but that doesn't mean that they won't work on the Quest 2 or Quest Pro either.









Now, if you’ve opened up the list to take a gander at what is available on sale, you might’ve noticed something: the prices seem unchanged. Well, that’s because there’s an important step to all of this: you must use code BFCM23 at checkout to apply the Black Friday discount, so don’t forget to do so!



With that out of the way, yeah: there’s a ton of games and apps that have gotten sweet Black Friday discounts for this Quest store sale! So it’s a good thing that you have some time to consider which one — or ones — you’d like to pick up, as the discount code will remain valid until November 28, 2023.



The best PC VR games you need to play Now, if you’ve opened up the list to take a gander at what is available on sale, you might’ve noticed something: the prices seem unchanged. Well, that’s because there’s an important step to all of this:to apply the Black Friday discount, so don’t forget to do so!With that out of the way, yeah: there’s a ton of games and apps that have gotten sweet Black Friday discounts for this Quest store sale! So it’s a good thing that you have some time to consider which one — or ones — you’d like to pick up, as the discount code will remain valid until November 28, 2023.

If you ever wanted to check out what all of this VR business is about, then getting a Quest headset from Meta is your best bet. The company makes some of the best VR headsets on the market, with the Quest 3 being the latest and possibly greatest one it has ever produced. But it isn't just about the hardware, right? Meta is winning the XR race due to another impactful reason: the huge library of games it has on offer for its headsets. After all, what's the point of a standalone mode if there's nothing to do on it, right? Amazon and Meta have teamed up for a great Black Friday offer on the Quest 2, which is probably the best starter available right now. But how do you even begin amassing a personal library of top tier apps and games for it? Well, through the help of Meta's very own Black Friday Quest store sale I hope you don't need me to explain what Black Friday is, because that would mean that you've missed out on tons of awesome deals over the years. But just in case: it's the year's biggest online shopping event, and it's taking place right now. And Meta has joining the course this year, offering a huge slew of titles for its Quest series of on discount!