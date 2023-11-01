Here are the November picks for Meta Quest+: two games to enjoy on the Quest 3
There’s always one major issue to deal with when getting one of the best VR headsets. Regardless of whether you’ve gotten a Quest 3 or a Quest 2, you’ve got to tackle the issue of getting content to enjoy on your brand new favorite toy.
So where do you start? You can browse lists that feature the best games to get for the Quest 3, or maybe you can just head on over to the store and figure it out on your own. Or, you can take advantage of Meta Quest+, which launched earlier this year in July.
So then! What is Meta offering you against that monthly $7.99 fee?
Typically priced at $14.99 on the Quest Store, this game wears its concept on its sleeve. It seems to be a pretty intense sports game that puts you in the quarterback position of your favorite NFL team, in first person. And if that sounds like a blast to you, than you are likely to enjoy this one.
Another entry in a franchise that you’ll likely be familiar with! Usually priced at $19.99 on the Quest Store, this Angry Birds game is just what you’d expect from putting this concept in VR. You take the birds, put them in a slingshot and then you get to control the slingshot across 104 stages. But it also has a level editor, so you can create your own levels and then share them around, which is neat.
And for November, you’re getting about $35 worth of content for the low asking price of about $8. But the question is: are you going to jive with the selection? If not, you can always cancel and re-subscribe as soon as the games for December get announced.
So where do you start? You can browse lists that feature the best games to get for the Quest 3, or maybe you can just head on over to the store and figure it out on your own. Or, you can take advantage of Meta Quest+, which launched earlier this year in July.
Yep! That’s right: Meta has its own subscription service that has taken a page out of Sony’s PlayStation+ subscription model playbook. And that means that as long as you’re subscribed, you’ll get two games each month. And these are the picks for November!
So then! What is Meta offering you against that monthly $7.99 fee?
NFL PRO ERA
Typically priced at $14.99 on the Quest Store, this game wears its concept on its sleeve. It seems to be a pretty intense sports game that puts you in the quarterback position of your favorite NFL team, in first person. And if that sounds like a blast to you, than you are likely to enjoy this one.
Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs
Another entry in a franchise that you’ll likely be familiar with! Usually priced at $19.99 on the Quest Store, this Angry Birds game is just what you’d expect from putting this concept in VR. You take the birds, put them in a slingshot and then you get to control the slingshot across 104 stages. But it also has a level editor, so you can create your own levels and then share them around, which is neat.
How does Meta Quest+ work
- When you subscribe, your first month is free and then it’s $7.99 per month
- After you’ve subscribed, you need to claim your games each month
- If you cancel your subscription, you lose access to games claimed through Quest+
- If you re-subscribe, you gain back access to all previously claimed games
- You can’t claim games that have been previously offered when you haven’t been an active subscriber
- This service is available on the Quest 2, Quest 3 and Quest Pro
- You can cancel any time
And for November, you’re getting about $35 worth of content for the low asking price of about $8. But the question is: are you going to jive with the selection? If not, you can always cancel and re-subscribe as soon as the games for December get announced.
Things that are NOT allowed: