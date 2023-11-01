Here are the November picks for Meta Quest+: two games to enjoy on the Quest 3

When you subscribe, your first month is free and then it’s $7.99 per month

After you’ve subscribed, you need to claim your games each month

If you cancel your subscription, you lose access to games claimed through Quest+

If you re-subscribe, you gain back access to all previously claimed games

You can’t claim games that have been previously offered when you haven’t been an active subscriber

This service is available on the Quest 2 , Quest 3 and Quest Pro

, and Quest Pro You can cancel any time

And for November, you’re getting about $35 worth of content for the low asking price of about $8. But the question is: are you going to jive with the selection? If not, you can always cancel and re-subscribe as soon as the games for December get announced.