Meta Quest July sale offers dozens of VR experiences at a discount
As Meta’s Summer Fest continues, so do the sales. The July sale has just kicked off over at the Meta Horizon Store. This sale will end at 11:59 p.m. PT on July 28. Dozens of Virtual Reality and Mixed Reality apps and games are discounted for the July sale.
In addition to individual apps and games, there are also a lot of themed bundles being offered. Some of the apps, games and bundles that stood out to me include:
This sale follows the previous Meta Quest sale that ended on June 30 and offered 100 VR games for up to 75% off. The Meta Quest 3 is already great value, but sales like this make it all the more enticing.
- Apex Construct: A narrative-driven single player game made exclusively for VR.
- Contractors Showdown: A popular VR battle royale game.
- Islanders VR Edition: A relaxing game about building cute settlements on islands.
- Survival Skills Bundle: Contains After the Fall and Survival Nation, both zombie games with fun twists.
- Platform Pursuits Bundle: Contains first-person VR platformers Outta Hand and No More Rainbows.
- 2024 XR-lympics Summer Series Bundle: Contains Walkabout Mini Golf, Eleven Table Tennis and Real VR Fishing.
- Epic Roller Coasters Game On! Deal: Combines the Amusement Park, Super Roller Coasters and Real Places bundles for Epic Roller Coasters.
For all intents and purposes, this headset qualifies as a gaming console. | Video credit — Meta
Do keep in mind that, given discounts and prices differ in various regions, some bundles may actually cost more than buying the individual apps. But if a bundle seems like a good deal, go for it. Some of the best VR games are on sale right now.
The Meta Quest July sale ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on July 28, so it’s definitely one of the shorter sales Meta has held. You can see a list of all the games, apps and bundles on sale here.
