Meta Quest July sale offers dozens of VR experiences at a discount

The Meta Quest July sale ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on July 28, so it's definitely one of the shorter sales Meta has held. You can see a list of all the games, apps and bundles on sale here. Do keep in mind that, given discounts and prices differ in various regions, some bundles may actually cost more than buying the individual apps. But if a bundle seems like a good deal, go for it. Some of the best VR games are on sale right now.

As Meta’s Summer Fest continues, so do the sales. The July sale has just kicked off over at the Meta Horizon Store. This sale will end at 11:59 p.m. PT on July 28. Dozens of Virtual Reality and Mixed Reality apps and games are discounted for the July sale.In addition to individual apps and games, there are also a lot of themed bundles being offered. Some of the apps, games and bundles that stood out to me include:This sale follows the previous Meta Quest sale that ended on June 30 and offered 100 VR games for up to 75% off. The Meta Quest 3 is already great value, but sales like this make it all the more enticing.