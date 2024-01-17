Meta's Augments: new leaks show how the Quest 3 can rival Apple’s Vision Pro

One of the clips seems to highlight the process of creating an Augment — not just pinning it, but actually devising one — allegedly via Spark Studio — and it appears that Meta is looking to convey that the process isn’t too challenging, which is great.





The other shows a few use-cases for Augments, such as playing pinball in MR, having a task list or calendar put up on your wall and playing around with the augment, that was created in the first clip. Neat!

Which, in all fairness, is a great idea. The best part? Someone can actually sit down to make that happen. But let's be honest: now that lighting for mixed-reality objects can be even more impressive, a full-fledged virtual pet is an equally awesome idea.





Months after the Quest 3 released, Augments are still a pretty exciting idea and it’s great that we won't have to wait much longer until we test them out. When? We don’t know yet, but if I had to guess, I’d say sometime after the Vision Pro has launched, on February 2.