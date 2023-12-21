Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Sharper, smoother: the Asgard's Wrath 2 update that Meta Quest 3 gamers need

Sharper, smoother: the Asgard's Wrath 2 update that Meta Quest 3 gamers need
Have you guys caught wind of Asgard's Wrath 2? This AAA VR title, the talk of the XR town for 2023, just got an update for Meta Quest 3 users.

Asgard’s Wrath 2, which is bundled free with the Meta Quest 3, is a VR action-packed RPG adventure on an epic scale. It's all about battling against the cunning trickster God, Loki, in a universe brimming with mythical creatures.

Okay, first off, let's talk about those sweet new visual enhancements for the best VR headset around: the Meta Quest 3. There are two toggles that seem to have got everyone excited:

  • The 90Hz toggle: gameplay just got smoother! This toggle bumps up the refresh rate from the usual 72Hz to a silky 90Hz.
  • Enhanced rendering features: the game's render resolution has jumped up by 30%, to a crisp 2,163 x 2,288 pixels

The game’s devs have tried and tested these new settings in many scenarios, but not in every possible situation. So, while you're diving into these enhanced visuals, your experience might vary depending on what's happening in the game.



Video Thumbnail


Players on Quest 3 might experience a bit of lag, but don't worry too much, there's a good chance the devs will be on it, implementing fixes via future patches.

Now, a word to the wise: Meta has thrown in a word of caution against overclocking your Quest 3. You might be tempted to push the limits, but remember, playing it safe means better battery life and keeping your device in top shape.

So, this update isn’t just about making the game look pretty. There are bug fixes and gameplay tweaks that make the whole experience smoother. We're talking about everything from fixing that empty chest in Loki Anomaly to buffing up your fishing bait.

Yes, even the fish in this game are getting an upgrade!



The initial release of Asgard's Wrath 2 on the Meta Quest 3 had some fans feeling a bit let down since it wasn’t fully optimized for the new hardware. But the devs listened and delivered this impressive update, just in time for the holidays. And guess what? There's more in the pipeline for next year.

So, if you were waiting for a special sign to treat yourself with a new game for the Quest 3 this holiday season, you can check out Asgard’s Wrath 2 on the Meta Quest Store! And psst: there’s a holiday sale underway there too, so hurry up! 
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Popular stories

If you want to see what MR is all about on the Quest 3, look no further than these MR games
If you want to see what MR is all about on the Quest 3, look no further than these MR games
Is Meta Quest 3's Immersive Home app the new best way to control your smart home?
Is Meta Quest 3's Immersive Home app the new best way to control your smart home?
Even if you don’t get a Vision Pro, 2024 may be the year you get a VR headset. Here’s why
Even if you don’t get a Vision Pro, 2024 may be the year you get a VR headset. Here’s why
Meta’s Holiday Sale is now live: over 150 VR apps and games are up to 60% off
Meta’s Holiday Sale is now live: over 150 VR apps and games are up to 60% off
Samsung's Vision Pro-rivaling Galaxy Glass headset could arrive in early 2024
Samsung's Vision Pro-rivaling Galaxy Glass headset could arrive in early 2024
For $10, this MR app for Meta's Quest platform will let you turn your room into a submarine
For $10, this MR app for Meta's Quest platform will let you turn your room into a submarine
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Microsoft axes Windows Mixed Reality. Is that a bad thing, though?
Microsoft axes Windows Mixed Reality. Is that a bad thing, though?
Discover Meta Horizon's new VR plaza along with other new handy features
Discover Meta Horizon's new VR plaza along with other new handy features
It's full steam ahead for Vision Pro as Apple reportedly plans a February release date
It's full steam ahead for Vision Pro as Apple reportedly plans a February release date
New levels, new suits: dive into the latest Ghostbusters VR updates!
New levels, new suits: dive into the latest Ghostbusters VR updates!
Ever dreamed of VR adventures in bed? Discover Pillow on Meta Quest 3!
Ever dreamed of VR adventures in bed? Discover Pillow on Meta Quest 3!
The Quest Pro now supports tongue tracking. That’s all folks!
The Quest Pro now supports tongue tracking. That’s all folks!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless