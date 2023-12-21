Sharper, smoother: the Asgard's Wrath 2 update that Meta Quest 3 gamers need

Meta Quest 3

The 90Hz toggle : gameplay just got smoother! This toggle bumps up the refresh rate from the usual 72Hz to a silky 90Hz.

: gameplay just got smoother! This toggle bumps up the refresh rate from the usual 72Hz to a silky 90Hz. Enhanced rendering features : the game's render resolution has jumped up by 30%, to a crisp 2,163 x 2,288 pixels

















Players on Quest 3 might experience a bit of lag, but don't worry too much, there's a good chance the devs will be on it, implementing fixes via future patches.



Now, a word to the wise: Meta has thrown in a word of caution against overclocking your Quest 3 . You might be tempted to push the limits, but remember, playing it safe means better battery life and keeping your device in top shape.



So, this update isn’t just about making the game look pretty. There are bug fixes and gameplay tweaks that make the whole experience smoother. We're talking about everything from fixing that empty chest in Loki Anomaly to buffing up your fishing bait.



Yes, even the fish in this game are getting an upgrade!





Asgard's Wrath 2 - Quest 3 update benchmark:



Resolution: 2163 x 2288 (that's pretty high!)

FPS: 90hz (stable it seems)



New settings were defaulted on after update!#benchmark#AW2#VRpic.twitter.com/mo6dhrHQ2U — Team Beef VR ports - JK:Academy, Quake4 in EA NOW! (@TeamBeefVR) December 21, 2023





The initial release of Asgard's Wrath 2 on the Meta Quest 3 had some fans feeling a bit let down since it wasn’t fully optimized for the new hardware. But the devs listened and delivered this impressive update, just in time for the holidays. And guess what? There's more in the pipeline for next year.



