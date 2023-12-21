Sharper, smoother: the Asgard's Wrath 2 update that Meta Quest 3 gamers need
Have you guys caught wind of Asgard's Wrath 2? This AAA VR title, the talk of the XR town for 2023, just got an update for Meta Quest 3 users.
Asgard’s Wrath 2, which is bundled free with the Meta Quest 3, is a VR action-packed RPG adventure on an epic scale. It's all about battling against the cunning trickster God, Loki, in a universe brimming with mythical creatures.
The game’s devs have tried and tested these new settings in many scenarios, but not in every possible situation. So, while you're diving into these enhanced visuals, your experience might vary depending on what's happening in the game.
Players on Quest 3 might experience a bit of lag, but don't worry too much, there's a good chance the devs will be on it, implementing fixes via future patches.
Now, a word to the wise: Meta has thrown in a word of caution against overclocking your Quest 3. You might be tempted to push the limits, but remember, playing it safe means better battery life and keeping your device in top shape.
So, this update isn’t just about making the game look pretty. There are bug fixes and gameplay tweaks that make the whole experience smoother. We're talking about everything from fixing that empty chest in Loki Anomaly to buffing up your fishing bait.
Yes, even the fish in this game are getting an upgrade!
The initial release of Asgard's Wrath 2 on the Meta Quest 3 had some fans feeling a bit let down since it wasn’t fully optimized for the new hardware. But the devs listened and delivered this impressive update, just in time for the holidays. And guess what? There's more in the pipeline for next year.
So, if you were waiting for a special sign to treat yourself with a new game for the Quest 3 this holiday season, you can check out Asgard’s Wrath 2 on the Meta Quest Store! And psst: there’s a holiday sale underway there too, so hurry up!
Okay, first off, let's talk about those sweet new visual enhancements for the best VR headset around: the Meta Quest 3. There are two toggles that seem to have got everyone excited:
- The 90Hz toggle: gameplay just got smoother! This toggle bumps up the refresh rate from the usual 72Hz to a silky 90Hz.
- Enhanced rendering features: the game's render resolution has jumped up by 30%, to a crisp 2,163 x 2,288 pixels
Asgard's Wrath 2 - Quest 3 update benchmark:— Team Beef VR ports - JK:Academy, Quake4 in EA NOW! (@TeamBeefVR) December 21, 2023
Resolution: 2163 x 2288 (that's pretty high!)
FPS: 90hz (stable it seems)
New settings were defaulted on after update!#benchmark#AW2#VRpic.twitter.com/mo6dhrHQ2U
