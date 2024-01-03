Meta Quest + in January: here is 2024's first batch of games





Quest 3,



With Meta Quest+, you're in for a treat every month with two specific VR games. Ready to find out what January has in store for you in the VR realm? Let's dive in and see what amazing experiences await in your virtual playground!



Nock















Imagine a game where soccer meets archery: that's



The matches are always intense, whether you're playing competitively or just messing around with friends. It's perfect for competitive play with skill-based matchmaking or casual fun with friends, enhanced by voice chat with individual mute options. It looks like a crazy mix of sports and strategy rolled into one.



Richie's Plank Experience Imagine a game where soccer meets archery: that's Nock for you. It seems fun and a bit wild. So you basically skate around, shooting arrows at a ball to score goals. It sounds easy, but there's a real skill to it. You can even use arrows to create obstacles or your own character to block shots!The matches are always intense, whether you're playing competitively or just messing around with friends. It's perfect for competitive play with skill-based matchmaking or casual fun with friends, enhanced by voice chat with individual mute options. It looks like a crazy mix of sports and strategy rolled into one.















seems to be a real adrenaline-pumping game, especially for those with a fear of heights like me. From what I've seen through the trailer, you stand on a virtual plank 80 stories up and it looks so real that it could make even the bravest person's knees wobble and palms sweat. The game uses immersive MR on Meta Quest devices and you can even align the virtual plank with a real one in your room for an extra dose of realism.



If you're up for a challenge, there's a Nightmare mode that's said to be perfect for Halloween scares. And for a lighter touch, you can soar through the city like a superhero or enjoy a festive Christmas theme with the family.



But, honestly, just thinking about standing on that plank makes my knees shake — heights and I don't mix well!



Getting into these games usually means spending some extra cash:



Nock: $10.94

Richie's Plank Experience: $16.42

The great news is, with your Meta Quest+ subscription, you get these games at no extra cost, especially since your first month is free, offering great savings on top VR experiences. But you'll be paying $7.99 per month after that, though, so keep that in mind. Richie's Plank Experience seems to be a real adrenaline-pumping game, especially for those with a fear of heights like me. From what I've seen through the trailer, you stand on a virtual plank 80 stories up and it looks so real that it could make even the bravest person's knees wobble and palms sweat. The game uses immersive MR on Meta Quest devices and you can even align the virtual plank with a real one in your room for an extra dose of realism.If you're up for a challenge, there's a Nightmare mode that's said to be perfect for Halloween scares. And for a lighter touch, you can soar through the city like a superhero or enjoy a festive Christmas theme with the family.But, honestly, just thinking about standing on that plank makes my knees shake — heights and I don't mix well!Getting into these games usually means spending some extra cash:The great news is, with your Meta Quest+ subscription, you get these games at no extra cost, especially since your first month is free, offering great savings on top VR experiences. But you'll be paying $7.99 per month after that, though, so keep that in mind.



How does Quest+ work?



If you're thinking about jumping on board with Meta Quest+, here's what you need to know: If you're thinking about jumping on board with Meta Quest+, here's what you need to know:



You get the first month totally free. After that, it's either $7.99 monthly or you can opt for the annual plan at $59.99.

Each month, there are games to claim as part of your subscription. Just remember, if you don't claim them, you miss out.

If you decide to cancel your subscription, keep in mind that you'll lose access to the games you've claimed.

The good news is, if you re-subscribe, you'll get back access to all the games you previously claimed.

Missed out on some games during a break? Unfortunately, you can't claim games from the months you were unsubscribed.

This service is compatible with Quest 2 , Quest 3 and Quest Pro headsets.

, and Quest Pro headsets. And the best part? You can cancel your subscription at any time without any complications.

And hey, if you've already jumped into playing these games, I'd love to hear about your experiences. Feel free to share your stories in the comments below. And hey, if you've already jumped into playing these games, I'd love to hear about your experiences. Feel free to share your stories in the comments below.