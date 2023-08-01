HTC exec thinks that the Apple Vision Pro is overrated, despite that it hasn’t even been released yet
1
A sure way of find out if there is actual hype and interest towards a specific tech product is by checking if everyone is talking about it before it has even been released. And that goes double for when most of that talk is actually criticism.
And — would you look at that! — the Apple Vision Pro isn’t even out yet and there are tons of people online, spewing hate on it for things that most living people have neither seen nor tested.
So there’s this article about how the Vision Pro isn’t bringing anything new to the market — a pretty difficult thing to do when you are an unreleased product, but let’s not digress — which is pretty alright, but then we get to the part about an HTC exec being quoted on the topic.
And it gets fun.
Ahem,
Now, these are Dan O’Brien’s words. He is a President at HTC America. The same person also stated that the price tag was “tone-deaf” in a way, which showed how Apple has no idea of who it's targeting with the Vision Pro.
The author then goes on to say the following:
Well now, from what I know, the Vive XR Elite has LCD displays and the Vision Pro will have micro OLED panels. And that’s just one of the differences that instantly comes to mind. And judging by how the XR Elite got proper-ish hand tracking just recently… More differences can probably be found pretty easily.
So. Could this be an extra-spicy plot to have HTC’s premium mixed reality headset mentioned right next to the Vision Pro so that the extra drama can bring them some customers? Maybe. You tell us.
And will the Vision Pro be one of the best AR/VR headsets on the market? We'll find out together. We reserve judgement until we've at least seen them. After all, we wouldn't want to end up saying something that ages as well as milk does.
And — would you look at that! — the Apple Vision Pro isn’t even out yet and there are tons of people online, spewing hate on it for things that most living people have neither seen nor tested.
But you know what? It gets better.
So there’s this article about how the Vision Pro isn’t bringing anything new to the market — a pretty difficult thing to do when you are an unreleased product, but let’s not digress — which is pretty alright, but then we get to the part about an HTC exec being quoted on the topic.
And it gets fun.
Ahem,
Apple did not bring anything new to the market when they announced this product. What they did was they took everything possible and put it into one headset and made a very, very expensive headset.
Now, these are Dan O’Brien’s words. He is a President at HTC America. The same person also stated that the price tag was “tone-deaf” in a way, which showed how Apple has no idea of who it's targeting with the Vision Pro.
You know, despite this price breakdown we talked about, which shows otherwise, but nevermind that now.
The author then goes on to say the following:
Vive’s XR Elite has the same mixed-reality technology as the Vision Pro. But the price tag is much smaller.
Well now, from what I know, the Vive XR Elite has LCD displays and the Vision Pro will have micro OLED panels. And that’s just one of the differences that instantly comes to mind. And judging by how the XR Elite got proper-ish hand tracking just recently… More differences can probably be found pretty easily.
So. Could this be an extra-spicy plot to have HTC’s premium mixed reality headset mentioned right next to the Vision Pro so that the extra drama can bring them some customers? Maybe. You tell us.
And will the Vision Pro be one of the best AR/VR headsets on the market? We'll find out together. We reserve judgement until we've at least seen them. After all, we wouldn't want to end up saying something that ages as well as milk does.
Things that are NOT allowed: