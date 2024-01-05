Want to try full body tracking on the Quest 3? Check out Dodge Arcade for free
So, back in December, Meta launched something called Full Body Tracking on the Quest 3 and it’s special because this is the first time that users got the experience something like this without any sort of external trackers.
Basically, the Quest 3 — one of the best VR headsets around — now supports upper body tracking and AI-Generated Legs. Both features are only available on the Quest 3 and together, they form something that Meta calls Full Body Synthesis. And it basically gets your whole body tracked without any extra purchases or additional setup. Sweet!
But what should you do if you want to try this feature with your Quest 3? Then you should check out Dodge Arcade. It's a free tech demo from Meta — a mini game of sorts — especially designed to be a simple, yet fun way to see what Full Body Synthesis (FBS) is all about.
In this experience, you dodge fireballs and block soccer balls using your body. You can squat, lean, jump — the works, now enabled thanks to the existence of FBS! The cool part? Your movements are mirrored by your avatar in the game and you can see it all in replays on a big screen in the game.
It's not just Dodge Arcade that's taking advantage of these new features though. It is said that there are other titles like Supernatural, Swordsman VR and Drunkn Bar Fight that will soon be integrating these capabilities.
If you're into VR and you own a Quest 3, you owe it to yourself to check out FBS. Regardless if it is something that you'll get to use on the regular, it's still a feature that is notable innovative for the realm of XR.
