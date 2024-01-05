Want to try full body tracking on the Quest 3? Check out Dodge Arcade for free

Quest 3

In this experience, you dodge fireballs and block soccer balls using your body. You can squat, lean, jump — the works, now enabled thanks to the existence of FBS! The cool part? Your movements are mirrored by your avatar in the game and you can see it all in replays on a big screen in the game.



It's not just Dodge Arcade that's taking advantage of these new features though. It is said that there are other titles like Supernatural, Swordsman VR and Drunkn Bar Fight that will soon be integrating these capabilities.



If you're into VR and you own a Quest 3 , you owe it to yourself to check out FBS. Regardless if it is something that you'll get to use on the regular, it's still a feature that is notable innovative for the realm of XR.