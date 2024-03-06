VR developer showcases the power of Apple’s Vision Pro when used outdoors
Apple’s Vision Pro is among the most expensive mixed reality headsets available on the market, but that doesn’t mean that it’s also the best. There are aspects where Meta’s Quest 3 performs better such as tracking the player’s quick movements, but when it comes to raw power, the Vision Pro is arguably among the best.
Hauntify is available for the Meta Quest headsets as an experimental project, so it’s still in development. However, Montecalvo is now trying to port Hauntify to Apple’s Vision Pro but with a twist.
The quote above refers to how Hauntify performs indoors, but Montecalvo also tested Hauntify in forests and parks and claims the Apple Vision Pro is even more impressive: “I have tested large play areas of over 100 x 100 meters squared and several acres outside with much success.”
David Montecalvo is a developer known for Hauntify, a mixed reality experience that promises to turn your house into a horror game. Basically, players must avoid being hunted by evil spirits that appear in their homes and can navigate the physical environment.
The developer is trying to create Hauntify in outdoor environments, something that Apple doesn’t recommend. What’s interesting is that after comparing how Meta Quest 3 and Apple Vision Pro perform when running Hauntify, Montecalvo noticed that the latter is a lot more powerful (via Mixed-News).
There is absolutely no setup required for scene collision, occlusion, and AI are generated on the fly during runtime. For example, even if furniture and doors move in real life as you are playing, the game will update their position, allowing you to lock ghosts inside a room or move an object in your house for cover to hide.
Pity that Apple doesn’t recommend customers to use the Vision Pro outdoors because Hauntify offers a much more immersive mixed reality experience in larger, natural spaces.
We doubt that Apple will change its stance on the matter for a single mixed reality experience, no matter how popular will prove to be, but we can’t really argue with the reasoning. Playing on your Apple Vision Pro outdoors is really dangerous, even in controlled environments.
