VR developer showcases the power of Apple’s Vision Pro when used outdoors

have tested large play areas of over 100 x 100 meters squared and several acres outside with much success





Pity that Apple doesn’t recommend customers to use the Vision Pro outdoors because Hauntify offers a much more immersive mixed reality experience in larger, natural spaces.



We doubt that Apple will change its stance on the matter for a single mixed reality experience, no matter how popular will prove to be, but we can’t really argue with the reasoning. Playing on your Apple Vision Pro outdoors is really dangerous, even in controlled environments.

David Montecalvo is a developer known for Hauntify, a mixed reality experience that promises to turn your house into a horror game. Basically, players must avoid being hunted by evil spirits that appear in their homes and can navigate the physical environment.

Hauntify is available for the Meta Quest headsets as an experimental project, so it's still in development. However, Montecalvo is now trying to port Hauntify to Apple's Vision Pro but with a twist.

The developer is trying to create Hauntify in outdoor environments, something that Apple doesn't recommend. What's interesting is that after comparing how Meta Quest 3 and Apple Vision Pro perform when running Hauntify, Montecalvo noticed that the latter is a lot more powerful (via Mixed-News).

The quote above refers to how Hauntify performs indoors, but Montecalvo also tested Hauntify in forests and parks and claims the Vision Pro is even more impressive: "I have tested large play areas of over 100 x 100 meters squared and several acres outside with much success."