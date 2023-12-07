I had my grandma try VR for the first time. This is what she thought of it:

of course

didn’t

almost

natural

proper

Ugh.



How could she possibly get back to the box to pick up the controllers without taking the headset off, after she spent so much time adjusting the thing?

What does this headset thing mean when it says “press the Meta button”? How could one know what button is the Meta button and why would they need that knowledge?

More importantly, why couldn’t she just point to draw with her hands?

And most importantly: why did she have to draw anything in the first place?!

Right?...



“hmmm”

not in a million years

point

pinch the air

no sense

concentrate

seamless

finally!

For better or for worse, finally: VR









the look

this was amazing

able

wouldn’t

wasn’t

So what can I do with it?

To explore the world

See if it can inspire her to paint or if she can paint while in there

“Is this all of it?”

So, my grandma wasn’t surprised by this, but I was. The Quest Pro didn’t start crying for its controllers right away! Hand-tracking kicked in almost instantly and she was amazed that it could replicate her hand movements pretty flawlessly.I was amazed at howthis all felt to her. I mean, why would she expect anything less, right? It was yesteryear’s huge selling point to me, but to someone new to all of this, it just feels. So I guess we’re headed in the right direction then, right?Unfortunately, the boundary nation attacked and ruined fun for us.Here’s the gist: all of this wasn’t happening at my place, but at grandmas, therefore we had to draw a new boundary for her. The headset wanted her to do that with the controllers. But that meant a whole slew of new challenges for her:TL;DR: I had to step in again and take care of the boundary situation. And now that all of that was done with, since hand-tracking worked great before, we wouldn’t need the controllers again anymore, right?Well, no. Because next up was connecting the headset to WiFi. And I thought that this would be the perfect opportunity for my grandma to check out typing with hand-tracking on the Quest Pro. This is how that went:So the keyboard popped up and she positioned her hands to gently float above it. She tries touching the buttons, but nothing seems to work. She tries “pressing harder” at which point I start to notice aexpression on her face.She would’ve never,, figured out that the headset wanted her toat the letter she wanted and then. And how could she possibly figure something like that out? It makes absolutelywhen you stop to think about it!After I explained to her what the headset expected, she had a short little tantrum, where she couldn’t possibly understand why that would be the case, but then she moved on to attempting to achieve the task. She found that to be impossible.In fact, we both did. Hand-tracking is so jittery, that when you attempt to pinch, the cursor often moves, which leads to you making a lot of errors. Now throw trying to type out a complicated password into the mix and you’ve got yourself a recipe for frustration.So how could this be so backwards, huh? Meta nailed this entire effortless thing at the start, but now something that should literally be as easy as pressing a button turned into a nightmare.I mean, if you have to stop andon achieving something through a given method, it’s no longer exactlynow, is it?Once again, I had to step in and lend a hand. After that was done —— the frustration was airing out and getting replaced by excitement again.About 1,200 words — or two cups of tea and an entire dinner session — later, grandma was finally in VR and able to view the Horizon Home locale. I had the ski lodge set up, because I find it to be really cozy and neat.And man,on her face. She just sat there, looking around. I reminded her that she can stand up and walk around too, so she did just that, taking the environment in. You could really tell thatto her.But, unfortunately, it really didn’t take long for the smile to disappear. She tried going further in one direction, but the headset didn’t let her. It wasn’t a boundary thing, mind you: the developers just never intended for you to beto go there.She tried to pick up a book off a shelf, but itlet her do that. She wanted to pick up a cup, but thatpossible either. Every one of her attempts to interact with the environment turned out to be a failure and you could see how it was bumming her out.Even though she didn’t say it, this isn’t what she expected.“But it’s just the home menu!” I hear what you say, but so what, I ask back? This is the first thing you see: the thing that will set the benchmark for the immersion you can come to expect from this point on.And it should feel just as special as that “First Contact” demo that Meta likes to flaunt with.Once I told grandma that I can bring a headset for her to try, she expressed her biggest VR-related wishes immediately, without me even having to ask:So after she was done exploring the home environment, I expected her to start thinking about ways to achieve her whims.But instead, she said:Now, what followed was me trying to explain what she could do. But she found all of it unintuitive in a way that she really struggled to put into words. It took awhile, but she finally found a way to express what she meant: