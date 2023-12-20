Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

New levels, new suits: dive into the latest Ghostbusters VR updates!
Remember when we chatted about Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord updates a while back? Well, there's more exciting news from the ghostly realm of VR gaming! If you thought busting ghosts on some of the best VR headsets like Meta Quest 3 was cool, wait till you hear what's new.

First up, let's talk about the Infestation mode that we previously discussed. Imagine strapping on your VR headset and stepping into ten haunted locations. Each one is crawling with a particularly nasty ghost that's just begging to be zapped.

Your mission? Find their hideouts and show those ghosts who's boss. It's not just about blasting away, it's a strategic challenge: think chess, but with proton packs!

And hey, if you've got the Full Containment Edition of the game, priced at $55, you're in luck, you'll also get some cool new character and equipment skins at no extra cost. It's like a wardrobe update for your ghostbusting avatar!

For those who own the standard version of the game, available for $35, don’t worry, you haven’t been left out. You can purchase these skins separately, ensuring everyone gets a chance to customize their ghostbusting experience.


Video Thumbnail


Coming in January is the Slimer Hunt mode. Now, this is where it gets really interesting. Picture a darker, more story-driven adventure that's not just about catching ghosts but also unraveling a mystery. Plus, the devs are throwing in the original Ghostbusters suits! Talk about a nostalgia trip, right?

And here's the big tease: there's a major update coming in March. We don't have all the details yet, but there are whispers it might tie in with the upcoming Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire movie. How cool would that be?

You can play Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord on VR headsets like the Meta Quest 3,Quest 2, Quest Pro or PSVR 2. Whether you're a die-hard Ghostbusters fan or just love a good VR adventure, these updates are expected to take your ghostbusting to a whole new level.

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is available on the Meta Quest platform and PSVR.

So, grab your VR headset and get ready. The ghosts won't bust themselves and we've got some serious ghostly business to attend to. Let's show these specters what we're made of!
