Future Apple Vision Pro models might be much easier to operate
You know how some cars have a function that lets you save multiple driver positions so you don't have to manually adjust everything every time you want to drive? Well, Apple is looking for a way to fix a similar issue with a future version of its Vision Pro mixed reality headset.
Setting up an AR/VR headset is a cumbersome process, especially if multiple people are using it regularly. Each time you have to readjust it, which can be a fidgety task. According to this patent Apple has filed for, it doesn't necessarily have to be that way. (via 9to5Mac)
This might seem like a simple quality-of-life improvement to some, but in reality, it would also take a significant load off of Apple's shoulders and improve the ease of purchase. You see, the tech giant insists that buyers make an appointment to get the company's first-gen Vision Pro mixed reality headset, meaning it will not be as simple as going into the store and grabbing one.
As you can probably guess on your own, having an automated version of the Vision Pro would render all of these extra steps useless.
First and foremost, the band going around the back of the user's head would automatically tighten to get the perfect fit for your head. But automating just the strap wouldn't be enough to make this a worthwhile upgrade. Apple also describes that the displays will turn to match the distance between your pupils using the help of a myriad of sensors and motors.
Why? Because we are not made equal and everyone and our heads come in all sizes and shapes. Providing the right fit is important for Apple, which is why each unit has to be purchased for a specific user. Workers at Apple Stores will have to make sure that each customer who wants to purchase a Vision Pro gets the right headband and light seal.
