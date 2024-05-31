France could get Apple Vision Pro in less than a month
We learned recently that Apple had flown in store employees from multiple countries to train them for Apple Vision Pro demos in California. Now we might have a concrete date for at least one country’s launch of the headset: France.
Apparently, Apple is going to hold an “all stores meeting” for its store employees in France. This meeting is going to take place within the first week of June. But even more excitingly, a “VM night” has been scheduled for June 28. This is allegedly when products are placed around a store for being unveiled the next day.
That would put the launch date for Apple’s headset at June 29 for French customers. Potentially making France one of the first countries to get an official launch of Apple’s XR offering. In our Apple Vision Pro review we deemed it an amazing headset. However, Apple might fail to sell as many headsets as it hopes to in France, just like what happened in the U.S.
Amazing headset but simply unaffordable for most.
Worth keeping in mind, however, is that this is Apple’s first XR headset. Given that it has ‘Pro’ in its name, I wouldn’t be surprised if a Vision Air comes out at a lower cost. There’s already rumors of an Apple Vision Pro 2 that is less than half the price of Vision Pro.
Countries whose employees have been invited to California include France, Germany, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia and China. Apple CEO Tim Cook also promised that China would get the Vision Pro before the end of 2024.
Though one of the best AR headsets on the market today, its price keeps even most diehard VR enthusiasts away. But I presume a Vision Air will be much easier to launch globally after the Vision Pro has laid out the foundations.
