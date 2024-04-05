EA SPORTS WRC in VR coming to PC in April

Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

By
EA SPORTS has just announced its WRC racing game will be coming to PC VR at the end of the month. The publisher confirmed this week that Codemasters progressed enough with the VR development that they’re confident the game will be ready for release at the end of April.

Some in-development footage of VR in action has been included in the Season 4 reveal trailer attached below, so if you want a taste of what’s to come, I suggest paying close attention because there are very few scenes showing the VR version of the game.

Video Thumbnail


However, we do know that it was built using OpenXR technology and that more details will be shared once the work is completed, tested and a release is scheduled. It’s worth noting that EA SPORTS promise “to elevate the WRC player experience by adding an unprecedented level of immersion, bringing them closer than ever to the thrill of driving a rally car.”

More importantly, owners of EA SPORTS WRC for PC will receive the VR version as a free update, so the best thing to do if you’re interested in the ultimate rally VR experience is to purchase the game while it’s on sale.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

