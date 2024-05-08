Beat Saber is about to lose some features on the first Meta Quest
If you’re a VR enthusiast you probably know about Beat Saber. The popular rhythmic block smashing game took the VR space by storm in 2018 because of its addictive and colorful gameplay. And if you still play it on the first Meta Quest, you’re about to lose some features this year.
The Beat Saber X account revealed in a tweet that the game would not be supported on the original Meta Quest going forward.
Dear players, to focus our development efforts on our next projects within Beat Saber, we will no longer support Meta Quest 1 as of November 2, 2024. The game will continue to be playable, but Multiplayer functionality will stop and Leaderboards might be phased out in the future. pic.twitter.com/h7Jefa3g75— Beat Saber (@BeatSaber) May 6, 2024
So though you will still be able to boot up the game and play it solo, multiplayer will be a no-go from now on. Furthermore, the FAQ section on Beat Saber’s website says that the game will no longer receive updates.
Worth keeping in mind is that Beat Saber now supports cross-buy between Meta Quest and Rift. Which means if you bought the game on Quest you now own the Rift version too. The Rift version is still supported so you can use that on your Quest headset via Meta Quest Link to your PC.
Slice and dice blocks to the beat of a catchy song. | Image credit — Meta
This news doesn’t come as a huge surprise to me. Meta is already phasing out the Quest 2. I’m surprised the original Quest received support for Beat Saber for this long.
Quest 2 stock is not being replenished. The Quest 2 headset and Quest 2 accessories are massively and permanently discounted. And new games like Batman: Arkham Shadow and Alien: Rogue Incursion are only supporting Meta Quest 3.
The writing’s on the wall: Quest 2 and Quest Pro are out. Now it’s either the Quest 3 or the rumored Quest 3 Lite. Or if you can wait a bit, a third party headset running Horizon OS will also get the job done.
Beat Saber is one of the most iconic VR games of all time. Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro owners shouldn’t worry yet, in my opinion. Those headsets still retain massive market share that developers don’t want to lose out on.
However, it won’t be too long before the industry leaves them behind as well. Let’s hope more affordable options have become available by then so more people get to experience VR.
