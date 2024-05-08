Beat Saber is about to lose some features on the first Meta Quest









Dear players, to focus our development efforts on our next projects within Beat Saber, we will no longer support Meta Quest 1 as of November 2, 2024. The game will continue to be playable, but Multiplayer functionality will stop and Leaderboards might be phased out in the future. pic.twitter.com/h7Jefa3g75 — Beat Saber (@BeatSaber) May 6, 2024







So though you will still be able to boot up the game and play it solo, multiplayer will be a no-go from now on. Furthermore, the FAQ section on Beat Saber’s website says that the game will no longer receive updates.



Worth keeping in mind is that Beat Saber now supports cross-buy between Meta Quest and Rift. Which means if you bought the game on Quest you now own the Rift version too. The Rift version is still supported so you can use that on your Quest headset via Meta Quest Link to your PC.

















If you’re a VR enthusiast you probably know about Beat Saber. The popular rhythmic block smashing game took the VR space by storm in 2018 because of its addictive and colorful gameplay. And if you still play it on the first Meta Quest, you’re about to lose some features this year.The Beat Saber X account revealed in a tweet that the game would not be supported on the original Meta Quest going forward.